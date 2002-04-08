GZ6G Technologies Corp. Issues Letter to Shareholders

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. ( GZIC), an enterprise smart solutions provider for cities, stadiums, universities, and other large venues, today issued the following letter to shareholders as an update on the Company’s progress:

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

At GZ6G Technologies, we deploy proprietary technology to help airports, stadiums, event centers, universities, resorts, municipalities and other venues engage with their constituents and create new, profitable revenue streams.

Through a family of four business units, we provide smart digital technologies through our proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology applications, advising on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and more, with emerging wireless and IoT applications.

As we look at the opportunities ahead for our Company, I am proud to reflect on the many accomplishments we achieved during the past year, from streamlining our business operations and further refining our technology platforms, to adding experienced, talented staff and up-listing on the OTCQB.

As a public company, we now have enhanced access to capital, which we will use strategically to fund our growth, both internally and through acquisitions, with an aspiration - albeit an aggressive one - of achieving the $100 million revenue milestone within the next five years. We are bringing vital technology to a post-pandemic economy in a world that is ready for large-scale venue engagements.

Our success in building strategic relationships, coupled with our robust suite of industry leading IoT products and analytics offerings, has been instrumental in laying the foundation for customer deployments at large venues nationwide. I am pleased to report that we are currently in late-stage discussions with several high-profile venues and sports teams, among others, to deploy our solutions.

The GZ6G Business Model

How are we going to meet our long-term targets and drive shareholder value? We’ll do it through our updated business model, which consolidates wireless and enterprise-level smart solutions into four distinct divisions:

Green Zebra Smart Networks provides business technology, infrastructure consulting and planning services, as well as IT networking hardware and security cloud software products and services.

Green Zebra Smart Labs offers in-venue wireless and user engagement, marketing, advertising platforms, data analytics, customer relationship management (CRM), API (application program interface), software development, artificial intelligence (AI), research and development, and platform integration solutions.

Green Zebra Smart Data provides customized cloud and facility-based hosting solutions to manage, protect, and secure data and AI software applications.

Green Zebra Smart Media offers professional advertising, creative services and support to deploy next-generation user engagement experiences.

Our business model strategy can seamlessly offer our services either as a turnkey solution or directly through each GZ6G division to solve single or multiple business and industry challenges.

A Productive Two Years of Development

Although the COVID-19 pandemic delayed some of our customer projects, we did not sit by idly during this period. Rather, we formed new relationships and expanded existing ones with sales partners and venues, as well as prepared for future project deployments.

Recent operational and financial highlights include:

Opening a command center in southern California to focus on national enterprise, regional, small and medium business technology sales, as well as remotely managing, monitoring, supporting and creating global venue deployments. Our new 6,500-square foot facility, in Irvine, Calif., houses up to 50 employees and features a state-of-the-art IT networks bullpen, media center and software lab.

Augmenting our team, by adding 25 employees in the past 15 months, including 14 new hires in the first quarter of 2022, in sales and marketing, engineering, software development and human resources. We also are in the process of onboarding a talented external software team to begin proprietary data analytics software development.

Completing phase one of our business plan by developing our corporate and investor relations websites, including substantial enhancements that highlight our individual operating divisions - each of which have their own unique URLs - to assist with vertical marketing to potential customers.

Filing an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to be used for future common stock offerings, when appropriate. This registration allows for the sale of up to 5 million shares of our common stock to help us support our growth.

Receiving a $1.4 million direct investment from a private investor and putting into place a total of $15 million equity line of credit, with the filing of two Registration Statements.

Together, we believe these achievements should make GZ6G a stronger, more competitive, business… one that can operate at peak performance, while demonstrating the many benefits of our offerings to a wide range of customers.

GZ6G’s mission is to be an engagement leader, delivering the greatest customer experiences through technologies and services that make venues more user-friendly and fun, including push technologies across in-venue IPTV (Internet Protocol Television), Wi-Fi, live video streams and mobile services.

Imagine 2,500 Wi-Fi TVs or digital signs in a sports stadium or arena, broadcasting channels that offer messaging, sponsor ads, provide public service announcement overlays, replaying directly to the audience by a remote workforce technology services and solutions provider. That’s us. We do that and do it well. And we do it in the most seamless, cost effective and efficient way possible.

Building the Green Zebra Brand

With our industry leading technology, we are building an exciting brand.

Our company name was inspired by a national middle school competition more than 20 years ago, where students were asked to create a brand that represented the future of the Internet using the word “zebra” as their guide. Zebras personify individuality. No zebra has the same stripe pattern as another.

The winning idea included the word “green” to represent three critical elements: digital, eco-friendly and speed. The rest, as they say, is history, and today, we believe Green Zebra is fast becoming one of the leading, most recognizable brands in our specialized technology sector.

GZ6G has a clear opportunity to excel and grow, both internally and through acquisitions. With more than 40,000 IT managed services technology companies in the United States today, there is more than ample room to help integrate businesses, while also providing unique opportunities to gain additional revenue by attaching our IT products and services.

The Company’s greatest strength combines remote engagement applications, secure hardware management, and a robust data intelligence platform into a single cloud-based dashboard. This allows our customers to easily manage, support, protect, create, entertain, and track visitors, while broadcasting at airports, stadiums, universities, resorts, cities and other venues. Services like digital signage, IPTV, Wi-Fi captive portals, Wi-Fi appliances, data analytics, point-of-sale software, and pay-per-view live streaming platforms, are just some of the offerings that GZ6G provides.

We are working to establish new and long-lasting revenue streams. For example, focusing on enterprise accounts provides us with an opportunity to generate fees from a diverse, yet connected, set of offerings, including hardware and software sales, IT managed services, professional services, and sponsorships.

Potential enterprise accounts include, among others, major sports leagues and venues such as the NHL, MLB, NFL, NCAA and FCS. It also includes universities, and local city projects like the RecPlex, a sports complex and event center in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa, where we completed a deployment in 2021. If you think about the number of teams, stadiums, arenas and event centers in the U.S., you can get an idea of how large our addressable market is.

The technology infrastructure at these enterprise accounts is primarily led by national telecom and hardware companies, in partnership with GZ6G, giving us access to the venues and often immediate credibility. These relationships take a long time to build, but we are confident that our innovative technology products that support 5g and Wi-Fi-6 services offered by our partners will set us apart and help us close key transactions.

Thank You

We are extremely proud of the work GZ6G has done to reach this stage in our evolution, leveraging the dedication of our growing team to demonstrate our significant capabilities to a wide range of potential clients. To each of our employees, our current and future customers, our valued partners, and our shareholders, thank you for your loyalty and support.

We are building our company and positioning GZ6G for long-term growth and will communicate our progress to you throughout the year. Our entire team looks to the future with confidence, as we focus on those activities that provide the greatest return. We are excited to be on this journey with you and are committed to generating increasing value for all of our stakeholders in the years to come.

Sincerely,

Coleman Smith

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies provides smart digital technologies through its proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology applications to large venues, including stadiums and universities, and municipalities nationwide. Through a family of four business units, the Company advises on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and building operations with emerging wireless and IoT applications, helping to create new revenue streams and profit centers. For more information, visit: www.gz6g.com; Twitter: @greenzebra

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release including, but not limited to, adding additional staff, launching new products and establishing partnerships with leading venues and internet providers, are the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found in filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For more information, contact:

GZ6G Technologies Corp.—

Coleman Smith, CEO

[email protected]

PondelWilkinson Inc. Investor Relations—

Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman

[email protected]

310-279-5980