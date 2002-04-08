SIG plc Improves Customer Experience and Fleet Productivity with Descartes' Last Mile Solution Suite

ATLANTA and LONDON, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group ( DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announces that SIG plc, a leading European supplier of specialist building materials, is using its solution suite as part of its broader strategy to lead the market in the UK.



SIG UK has deployed Descartes’ comprehensive last-mile delivery solution suite including its route planning and execution solution, mobile electronic proof-of-delivery (ePOD) and telematics with remote download of tachograph data. The solution has enabled SIG to increase On-Time-In-Full (OTIF) deliveries by 10-15% and increased the volume of deliveries by 25% using the existing fleet.

“The building materials market is highly fluid and SIG differentiates itself by offering an agile and reliable service to our customers with the ability to track the progress of their deliveries to help better manage the supply chain,” said Edward Corbett, Head of Programme, SIG. “The Descartes solution helps us manage our distribution centres and territories more efficiently, with access to real-time information on how to organise and run our facilities optimally. Our improved responsiveness makes a huge difference to our customer service and efficient resource utilisation. It helps us maintain a safe working environment for our drivers and wider UK road-user community whilst also supporting our strategic ESG objectives.”

Descartes’ last mile delivery solution provides an end-to-end platform for home and last-mile delivery operations. The solution spans delivery appointment booking, route planning and execution, mobile electronic proof-of-delivery, delivery notifications and driver safety and compliance processes. Using advanced optimization technology, Descartes’ last mile delivery solution takes committed appointments and improves route productivity, which generates additional delivery capacity and reduces costs. The solution manages delivery execution with intelligent dispatching and GPS-based real-time vehicle tracking. The related mobile application helps drivers execute the route and capture essential POD details. Real-time alerts keep customers up-to-date with the progress of the delivery through text or email messages and engage the customer through surveys to provide a superior customer experience. Telematics integrated with remote download of tachograph data and related compliance management solution helps to improve driver performance and safety while meeting regulatory requirements.

“Specialist building material suppliers compete on service and we’re happy to help SIG maintain its leadership in this area,” said Pol Sweeney, VP Sales and Business Manager UK for Descartes. “With the severe driver shortage situation the market is facing, it’s equally important in helping SIG to dramatically improve the productivity of its existing fleet.”

About SIG UK

SIG UK is a leading supplier of specialist building materials, solutions, and a provider of technical expertise to trade customers across the UK. Since its inception, SIG have focused on providing sustainable products. This ethos continues today as SIG are a proud partner of the Supply Chain Sustainability School and a CO2nstructZero Business Champion. The nationwide SIG branch network offer over 250,000 construction products covering insulation, interiors, construction accessories, technical insulation, fixings, mechanical and electrical, fire protection, PV and roofing, with a dedicated fleet delivering to customers across the UK, on time in full using the SIG DTS delivery tracking system. SIG UK have specialist and manufacturing businesses in its portfolio, who have experience in supporting complex projects from large scale infrastructure to small residential and commercial. The specialist teams can deliver impartial advice, design and product expertise to help meet project requirements. Find out more: sigdistribution.co.uk; sigroofing.co.uk and LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/sig-uk/.

About Descartes

Descartes ( DSGX, Financial) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Andrew Tavener

Tel: +44 (0)7833 444047

[email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom including potential increases in delivery volumes and increases in on-time deliveries; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.