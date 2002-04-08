Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in Conferences During April 2022

- Wells Fargo Annual Biotech Forum on April 12 and 13 -



- 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 14 at 8:45am ET -

- 14th Kempen Life Sciences Conference on April 21 - presentation time to be confirmed on the Autolus website -

LONDON, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc ( AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. An audio webcast of any presentations will be available live. You can access the webcasts via the Events section of the Autolus website. An archived version will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

