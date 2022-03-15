CareDx Partners with HeartBrothers Foundation to Help Patients Living with Heart Failure and Heart Transplant

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. ( CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that it is partnering with the HeartBrothers Foundation as a corporate member and also hosting a patient education webinar together. HeartBrothers is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping patients with heart failure, including those receiving heart transplants, navigate their heart-related challenges.

On Thursday, March 31, CareDx and the HeartBrothers Foundation will co-host an educational webinar offering patients tips and tools for navigating the transplant journey, including insights from the personal stories of transplant recipients and their care partners, and information about non-invasive post-transplant surveillance.

“CareDx is proud to be a longstanding corporate member of the HeartBrothers Foundation, which provides important educational, financial, and emotional support for patients and families battling the devastating effects of heart failure, as well as those who have received a transplant,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “From offering patient education webinars to housing for those economically disadvantaged and more, this group is a valuable resource for patients when they are most in need.”

“Our important work wouldn’t be possible without the support of companies like CareDx, which was our first corporate member and a steadfast supporter since 2015,” said Patrick Sullivan, a heart failure survivor and transplant recipient who is co-founder of the HeartBrothers Foundation. “We are particularly proud of what we achieved in 2021, including the launch of our HeartBrothers Patient Support Group, Heart Failure Awareness Campaign, and opening of HeartBrothers House, and are looking forward to another productive year thanks to the contributions of our corporate members.”

Webinar Details: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 5:30pm-6:30pm ET / 2:30pm-3:30pm PT. Presenters include Jesse Arnold, two-time lung transplant recipient; Lillian Beretta, founder of the Joe Beretta Foundation in honor of her husband; Ebert Mahon, kidney transplant recipient; and Patrick Sullivan, co-founder of the HeartBrothers Foundation and heart transplant recipient. To register for the event or to receive a link to the recorded session if unable to attend, go here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that there are nearly 6.2 million adults in the United States living with heart failure.1 In 2021, UNOS estimates that there were 3,817 heart transplants performed.2 One out of two newly transplanted heart patients and more than 90% of the nation’s heart transplant centers use CareDx’s AlloMap® Heart for heart transplant surveillance.3 CareDx’s HeartCare offering, which includes AlloMap Heart and AlloSure® Heart, has an attachment rate of over 90%, reflecting the clinical utility of multimodality surveillance.

About HeartBrothers Foundation

Founded in 2014, the HeartBrothers Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit foundation dedicated to helping heart failure patients and their families navigate the complicated financial world of Heart Failure (HF), Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) and Heart Transplantation. It is its sole mission to bring resources together to help heart failure patients and their loved ones survive a life with heart failure and all its challenges. For more information, please visit: www.HeartBrothers.org

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

