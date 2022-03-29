Spirit Airlines Completes LaGuardia Terminal Move, All Flights Now Operating From Historic Marine Air Terminal

PR Newswire

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced the completion of its terminal move at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) with all Spirit flights now calling Terminal A home. Over the past year, Spirit maintained a split operation between Terminal C and Terminal A, also known as the Marine Air Terminal.

The move has enhanced the LGA Guest experience with all flights now consolidated in one of the most convenient locations at LaGuardia. Additionally, the move also benefits Guests by streamlining Spirit's operation at the airport.

"We sincerely thank all parties who helped make this terminal relocation a reality, especially the Port Authority of New York New Jersey who supported our transition between the two terminals," said Matt Klein, Spirit's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "At Spirit, we are committed to our Invest in the Guest initiatives. The consolidation of our operations at LGA is yet another important achievement for our airline as well as our Guests. We are excited to see our brand continue to grow in New York and, most importantly, it's a true honor to now serve all of our Guests from the historic Marine Air Terminal."

"As LaGuardia Airport continues its transformative redevelopment, we are delighted to welcome Spirit Airlines to Terminal A, the historic Marine Air Terminal," said LaGuardia General Manager Tony Vero. "We look forward to working with Spirit to provide best-in-class service to a growing number of air passengers."

Spirit Airlines at LaGuardia Airport:

Destination Frequency Nashville (BNA) 1x daily Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) 1x daily Detroit (DTW) 1-2x daily Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 4x daily Los Angeles (LAX) 1x weekly (Saturday only) Orlando (MCO) 1-2x daily Miami (MIA) 2x daily Myrtle Beach (MYR) 2x daily Phoenix (PHX) (Seasonal through 4/16/2022) 1x weekly (Saturday only) San Juan (SJU) 1x weekly (Saturday only) Tampa (TPA) (Seasonal through 5/4/2022) 1x daily

The Marine Air Terminal was built in 1939 and is one of two passenger terminals in the country remaining from the first generation of air travel. The terminal is also home to a massive 12-foot-high, 235-foot-long mural "Flight" by James Brooks that encircles the interior wall of the terminal's rotunda and tells the story of human flight.

