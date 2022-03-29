SWVL HIRES KEVIN FOREMAN (EX-OPTIBUS NORTH AMERICA GM) AS GLOBAL HEAD OF PUBLIC SECTOR SALES AS IT EMBARKS ON EXPANSION INTO NORTH AMERICA

PR Newswire

Foreman previously led Optibus' presence in North America with offices across Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, NYC, Washington DC, Indianapolis, Vancouver and Toronto; Optibus has mass transit SaaS deployments in 1,000 cities around the world

Brings 30 years of leadership, sales, software and mobility experience as Swvl sets sights on North American market

Will reinforce Swvl's rapidly growing global SaaS business after signing the acquisition agreements for controlling stakes in SaaS platforms Shotl and door2door

DUBAI, UAE, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swvl Inc. ("Swvl" or the "Company"), a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, today announced the hiring of Kevin Foreman as Global Head of B2G (business-to-government) offerings. Mr. Foreman will be based in the United States and will play a key role in driving organic and inorganic growth in North America, among other regions.

Mostafa Kandil, Swvl Founder and CEO, said, "We are excited to welcome Kevin to Swvl's rapidly growing team. His deep experience working with SaaS, specifically within the mobility sector, will be invaluable as we expand our SaaS and B2G offerings, with a focus on North America. The addition of Kevin reflects the caliber of professionals that we are bringing on board as we drive our platform forward – generating faster growth and ridership than any of our direct peers. As always, we are focused on providing proprietary, technology-based mobility solutions that empower people to go where they want, when they want."

Youssef Salem, Swvl CFO, said, "Kevin is a leading SaaS expert in the mobility space with a strong track-record of improving the quality and efficiency of some of the most complex transportation operations in the world. His direct expertise is expected to provide us with a competitive advantage as we prepare to enter the North American market, building on Swvl's rapid global expansion and exponential growth to date, which has positioned the company as a leading provider of mass transit solutions across more than 100 cities in over 20 countries. We will continue to build out our team in North America and look forward to updating the investment community of our organic and inorganic milestones on the continent and beyond."

Kevin Foreman, Swvl Global Head of Public Sector, said, "I'm very excited about joining the Swvl team. Swvl enables transit agencies with state-of-the-art software platforms; platforms that are cloud-based; platforms to update bi-weekly to reflect the rapid change that in ridership that agencies are seeing. Swvl is bringing and will continue to raise the bar for what is expected of transit software. Long gone are the days of "vendor lock-in" and annual upgrade and maintenance fees."

About Kevin Foreman

Mr. Foreman is a seasoned mobility and technology executive with over a decade of experience in the industry. He joins Swvl from Optibus, where he served as the General Manager, North America, and was responsible for leading the company's U.S. and Canada expansion. Mr. Foreman previously worked at INRIX, most recently as Vice President & General Manager, Enterprise Division, where he created mobility insights by using data from connected devices. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing/Finance from the University of Calgary and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Swvl

Swvl is a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, offering intercity, intracity, B2B and B2G transportation across more than 100 cities in over 20 countries. The Company's platform provides complimentary semi-private alternatives to public transportation for individuals who cannot access or afford private options. Every day, Swvl's parallel mass transit systems are empowering individuals to go where they want, when they want – making mobility safer, more efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly. Customers can book their rides on an easy-to-use proprietary app with varied payment options and 24 / 7 access to high-quality private buses and vans.

Swvl was co-founded by Mostafa Kandil, who launched Carmudi in the Philippines, which became the largest car classifieds platform in the country in just six months. He then served as Rocket Internet's Head of Operations. In 2016, Kandil joined Careem, a ride-sharing company and the first unicorn in the Middle East, where he launched services in multiple new markets.

For additional information about Swvl, please visit www.swvl.com.

