Forward Water Technologies to participate as panelist in CAWQ Symposium in Toronto, ON

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") ( TSXV:FWTC, Financial) announces that Mr. Howie Honeyman, President and CEO will be a panelist at the upcoming 57th Central Canadian Symposium on Water Quality Research at York University, Toronto, Ontario on April 4th.

Date: April 4, 2022 - April 5, 2022

Location: York University, Toronto, Ontario

Link: https://www.cawq.ca/en/

The Company has been invited to sit on a panel at the 57th Central Canadian Symposium on Water Quality Research 2022. The 2-day symposium will promote the research and expertise of those engaged in water quality research in Canada.

The CAWQ is a non-governmental, non-profit organization focused on water quality research and on the control or treatment of water pollution. The mission of the CAWQ is to establish and maintain a national network, composed of scientists, engineers, technologists, administrators, practitioners, and students, dedicated to the development and communication of knowledge to preserve, and enhance the water quality environment.

The Company is proud to attend the event as a panel member, President and CEO, Mr. Honeyman commented "I am excited and humbled to participate in the CAWQ panel discussions and share my passion and vision for the water industry with some of the future leaders of the water treatment sector".

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada a leading technology innovation centre, supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com .

About CAWQ

The Canadian Association on Water Quality is a non-governmental, non-profit organization, volunteer organization for scientists, engineers, technologists, administrators, practitioners, and students engaged in or interested in research on water quality or on the control or treatment of water pollution.

The mission of the Canadian Association on Water Quality (CAWQ) is to create and foster a nationwide network of professionals dedicated to the development and communication of knowledge to preserve and enhance the water quality environment. For more information, please visit https://www.cawq.ca/en/.

