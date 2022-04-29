Gabelli Funds to Host 16th Annual Omaha Research Conference Friday, April 29, 2022

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host an Omaha Research Conference at the Charles Schwab Field on Friday, April 29 in conjunction with the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting. For those who cannot attend in person, the conference will also be available via webcast.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005229/en/

Charles T. Munger, Vice Chairman (Photo: Business Wire)

The event will start at 9:00 am CST and will feature separate panels, including:

Value Investing panel with Mario Gabelli John Rogers of Ariel Investments, LLC

John Rogers of Ariel Investments, LLC CEO fire-side chats with Lindsay Corp., Markel Corp., and Valmont Industries Inc.

Discussion with Adam Mead, author of The Complete Financial History of Berkshire Hathaway

Charles Schwab Field, Omaha

April 29, 2022

Starting at 9:00 am CST

Virtual Conference Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fgabelli.com%2Fconferences%2Fomaha22

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005229/en/