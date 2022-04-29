Gabelli Funds to Host 16th Annual Omaha Research Conference Friday, April 29, 2022

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host an Omaha Research Conference at the Charles Schwab Field on Friday, April 29 in conjunction with the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting. For those who cannot attend in person, the conference will also be available via webcast.
The event will start at 9:00 am CST and will feature separate panels, including:
- Value Investing panel with Mario Gabelli , and John Rogers of Ariel Investments, LLC
- CEO fire-side chats with Lindsay Corp., Markel Corp., and Valmont Industries Inc.
- Discussion with Adam Mead, author of The Complete Financial History of Berkshire Hathaway
Charles Schwab Field, Omaha
April 29, 2022
Starting at 9:00 am CST
Virtual Conference Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fgabelli.com%2Fconferences%2Fomaha22
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
