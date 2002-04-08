Motoclub to Launch Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary NFT Collection at Palm Beach

Los Angeles, CA., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to announce that it will be launching the Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection at Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach Auction.



The Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection has been created in collaboration with Barrett-Jackson to celebrate the company’s 50th Anniversary, and will be split up into three SparkNFT series starting at Palm Beach. The second and third will be dropped at Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas and Houston auctions, respectively.

Each series will feature the most premium collector car sales held by Barrett-Jackson in 2022, with each selected sale being minted into a highly collectible 1-of-1 SparkNFT. In total, 18 sales will be chosen to represent this exclusive series, all to be auctioned by Barrett-Jackson through 2022.

The first six vehicle sales selected to represent the Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection are:

1967 Shelby Cobra 427 CSX 3356 – Lot #4001 to be sold on Friday, April 8.

2019 McLaren Senna - Lot #4002 to be sold on Friday, April 8.

2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition – Lot #4003 to be sold on Friday, April 8.

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder – Lot #4004 to be sold on Saturday, April 9.

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing – Lot #4005 to be sold on Saturday, April 9.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 VIN 001 – Lot #4006 to be sold on Saturday, April 9.

Each 1-of-1 SparkNFT will contain 3 x high res digital images, and 1 x video commemorating the chosen vehicle’s respective sale at Barrett-Jackson.

To register to bid on these SparkNFTs, please sign-up here .

Speaking ahead of the auction in Palm Beach, Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer, Barrett-Jackson, said: “We’re incredibly proud to celebrate fifty years of the World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions. This SparkNFT collection is a fantastic reflection of how we’re celebrating this major milestone, and I look forward to seeing the excitement from collectors and enthusiasts when these NFTs are auctioned from our world-famous auction block.”

Cameron Chell, co-head of Motoclub and Chairman of CurrencyWorks, said: “Fifty years as the world’s most respected and recognized authorities on collector car sales is an incredible achievement. We’re thrilled to be a part of it by being able to offer Motoclub members the chance to pick-up these highly rare and exclusive SparkNFTs.”

The Barrett-Jackson 2022 Palm Beach Auction takes place from April 7-9 inclusive.

For more information on opening a Motoclub account, please click here .

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io .

Media Contact

Richard Hilton

[email protected]

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com .

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , searching CWRK.

Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

[email protected]