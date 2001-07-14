Acacia Research to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results on March 31, 2022

Acacia+Research+Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) announced today it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT.

To access the live call, please dial 888-506-0062 (U.S. and Canada) or 973-528-0011 (international). The conference call will also be simultaneously webcasted on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Facaciaresearch.com under Events & Presentations. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Acacia Research Corporation

