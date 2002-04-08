CurrencyWorks' Motoclub to Launch Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary NFT Collection at Palm Beach

Los Angeles, CA., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub platform will be launching the new Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection at Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach Auction next month.



The Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection has been created in collaboration with CurrencyWorks and its partner Barrett-Jackson to celebrate the auction firm’s 50th Anniversary.

The Collection will be split up into three NFT series, with the first to be sold at Palm Beach. The second and third in the series will be dropped at Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas and Houston auctions, respectively.

Each drop will feature a group of premium collector car sales held at Barrett-Jackson in 2022, with each selected moment being minted into a highly collectible 1-of-1 NFT. In total, 18 sales will be chosen to represent this exclusive series, all to be auctioned by Barrett-Jackson through 2022.

The first six vehicle sales selected to represent the Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection are:

1967 Shelby Cobra 427 CSX 3356 – Lot #4001 to be sold on Friday, April 8.

2019 McLaren Senna - Lot #4002 to be sold on Friday, April 8.

2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition – Lot #4003 to be sold on Friday, April 8.

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder – Lot #4004 to be sold on Saturday, April 9.

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing – Lot #4005 to be sold on Saturday, April 9.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 VIN 001 – Lot #4006 to be sold on Saturday, April 9.

Each 1-of-1 NFT will contain 3 x high res digital images, and 1 x video commemorating the chosen vehicle’s respective sale at Barrett-Jackson.

Speaking ahead of the Palm Beach event, CurrencyWorks Chairman Cameron Chell said: “Desirability and scarcity are all key elements in building success in the collectible NFT space. It will be a real challenge to collect all eighteen NFTs, but a complete set could prove to be a valuable proposition, and one the Motoclub trading platform is sure to play a key role in.”

The Barrett-Jackson 2022 Palm Beach Auction takes place from April 7-9 inclusive.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , searching CWRK.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io .

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.