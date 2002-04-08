Vemanti Group Announces Investment From Alpha Sigma Capital

IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc. (“Vemanti” “Vemanti Group” or the “Company”) ( VMNT) today announced it has entered into an equity investment agreement (the “Agreement”) with Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP (“Alpha Sigma Capital” or “ASC”), a pioneering digital asset fund focused on the blockchain economy and the shift to a decentralized Web3 infrastructure. The Agreement outlines an investment structure of up to $2M USD from ASC into Vemanti, allowing the Company to immediately accelerate its business initiatives. At the same time, this new investment validates Vemanti's vision and expansion of digital-first financial products and services to power future growth. This also signals a major collaborative step forward for the two companies.



The unification of the two firms will seek to connect innovative blockchain projects to real-world use cases to jointly advance financial inclusion in high-growth emerging markets. The Alpha Sigma Capital team, including CEO, Enzo Villani, and Portfolio Manager, Nick Birnbaum, will assist Vemanti in bridging the capital supply and demand gap between TradFi (Traditional Finance) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to help the underserved Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

“This is an important partnership for Vemanti as we look to Alpha Sigma’s investment portfolio to help us expand our financial services technology globally, starting with Vietnam and Southeast Asia,” said Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti Group. “The synergy between our companies will provide a great benefit to the underserved customers we’re helping with our digital-forward banking solutions.”

Alpha Sigma Capital is a pioneering digital asset fund founded by Enzo Villani, focused on the blockchain economy and the shift to a decentralized Web3 infrastructure. Since January 2020, the Fund’s investment strategy and approach has resulted in 11 unicorns in under 19 months.

“Our focus at Alpha Sigma is anchored in advancing technologies to help power a decentralized financial system for the future,” stated Enzo Villani, CEO of Alpha Sigma Capital. “Vemanti’s strong experience in the Southeast Asian market and their commitment to expanding innovative financial products and services to actual businesses at the ground level makes them the ideal partner to help forward our mission.”

In addition to the Agreement, Alpha Sigma Capital will also facilitate relationships between the Company and various funding and credit organizations who are looking to penetrate the markets of Southeast Asia through strategic fintech-partner bank relationships.

About Vemanti Group, Inc.

Vemanti Group, Inc. ( VMNT) is a technology-driven company that seeks to become active in high-growth and emerging markets. The Company’s mission is to advance financial inclusion for the unbanked, underbanked consumers and businesses of the world. It is focused on building a financial ecosystem based on innovative fintech and blockchain applications. To learn more about VMNT, visit https://www.vemanti.com/

About Alpha Sigma Capital

Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP (ASC) is a pioneering digital asset fund founded by Enzo Villani, focused on the blockchain economy and the shift to a decentralized Web3 infrastructure. Since January 2020, the Fund’s investment strategy and approach has resulted in 11 unicorns in under 19 months. The Fund is also the lead investor and sponsor group for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp ( BMAQU), a $115M SPAC focused on merging with a blockchain company. The Fund invests in companies and decentralized projects that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide demonstrable change and efficiency in financial services, artificial intelligence, supply chain, and biotechnologies. The Fund’s research team is well known for its in-depth research and distinct analysis on growing blockchain companies. Apply to receive our research newsletter at http://www.alphasigma.fund/research

