Reservoir Announces New Deal for the Catalog of Lyricist Larry Kusik

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. ( RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, today announced a new deal for the catalog of the late lyricist Larry Kusik, best known for his collaborations on theme songs from blockbuster films like The Godfather and Romeo and Juliet.



Kusik was a prolific lyricist whose works can be heard in some of the most iconic films released during the 1960s and 1970s. He notably penned the lyrics for “Speak Softly Love,” the lyricized theme from 3x-Academy Award-winning film The Godfather, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this month and is widely recognized as one of the greatest films of all time. “Speak Softly Love” won Kusik an ASCAP award and was recorded by several artists, with Andy Williams’ version climbing to #34 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Additionally, Kusik co-wrote the lyrics for “A Time For Us,” which first appeared in the 1968 version of Romeo and Juliet. The track was nominated for a Grammy and has been recorded by many artists over the years, including Andy Williams, Johnny Mathis, and Stevie Wonder. Kusik also wrote the lyrics for “Once Is Not Enough” by Henry Mancini, from the 1975 romance film of the same name. In addition to these titles, Kusik contributed lyrics to themes from countless other films, including Palm Springs Weekend, Rosemary’s Baby, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Murder on the Orient Express, Mommie Dearest, and many more.

The Reservoir deal includes a mix of both publisher’s and writer’s shares for Kusik, who worked with some of the most celebrated composers and lyricists of his day, including Burt Bacharach, Richard Rodney Bennet, Paul Evans, and more. His collaborations also earned industry recognitions, including a 1967 Freedoms Foundation Award and a BMI Award for “Lady” from the 1998 film Billy’s Hollywood Screen Kiss, as well as an ASCAP Country Award for #1 country charting song “When the Snow Is On the Roses.”

Born in New York City in 1919, Kusik came from a family comprised of several professional musicians. He was deeply influenced by his time serving in North Africa and on the Burma Road during World War II, and was awarded the American Defense Service Medal and several ribbons for his distinguished service. Kusik spoke several languages, which contributed to his skill in communicating and connecting with people across the globe.

Reservoir Founder and Chief Executive Officer Golnar Khosrowshahi said, “Larry penned lyrics to widely popular, moving music that has captured hearts for generations, particularly through film. We are proud to continue his legacy and introduce these evergreen songs to new listeners.”

“I’m so glad my father’s catalog has found a new home with the passionate team at Reservoir,” Thomas Glass, Kusik’s son, also commented. “He always had a real reverence for the Great American Songbook and would be proud to know his catalog sits alongside the likes of Hoagy Carmichael’s and Dorothy Fields’, as well as the many young, talented writers on the Reservoir roster, especially those from his hometown of New York. I know Reservoir will support his legacy, so his music can continue to inspire.”

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first U.S.-based publicly traded independent music company and the first female founded and led publicly traded music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 140,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards, and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

Source: Reservoir Media, Inc.