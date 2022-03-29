GP Strategies Named a 2021 General Motors Supplier of the Year

PR Newswire

COLUMBIA, Md., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors recognized GP Strategies as a 2021 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, last week.

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

This is the fifth consecutive year GP Strategies has received the award.

"We're honored to be recognized again as a GM Supplier of the Year, especially since 2021 was such an unusual year in the automotive industry," said Martha Manting, Senior Vice President, GP Strategies. "We are truly humbled to be selected for this honor from the thousands of suppliers across the GM network. We're all in when it comes to supporting GM's vision, and we see this award as a meaningful validation from our client partners around the world. It's a direct result of the continued dedication, collaborative spirit, and hard work from every member of the GP Strategies team."

"This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come."

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year winners based on performance criteria in product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care, and aftersales and logistics.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation is a global workforce transformation provider of organizational and technical performance learning solutions. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior consulting, training, and business improvement solutions customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Global 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, aerospace and defense industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information can be found at gpstrategies.com.

About General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM, Financial) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, https://www.holden.com.au/?evar25=gm_media_releaseBaojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

