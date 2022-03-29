April 30 Ride of a Life Time Cycling Event Aims to Raise One Million Dollars to Improve Children's Health

PR Newswire

Registration is now open, more than 10,000 riders expected to raise funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Life Time Foundation

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- So many aspects of our lives have been adversely impacted over the last two years, including the physical and nutritional health of our children. To help improve this, Life Time, the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand (NYSE: LTH), is inviting everyone to raise money for local children's hospitals and schools during its annual Ride of a Life Time charity cycle event on Saturday, April 30th.

Ride of a Life Time will benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Life Time Foundation, two dedicated organizations that support hospitals caring for kids in need and collaborate with school food leaders to help them serve wholesome, nourishing, minimally processed foods in schools across the country, respectively. Life Time has set a $1 million fundraising goal for the second annual event after raising more than $640,000 during the inaugural event last fall.

"Ride of a Life Time allows our members to make a positive impact in helping kids to live healthy, happy lives," Life Time President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Zwiefel says. "Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Life Time Foundation have missions to support the health of children in our communities, and we're pleased to host this event once again for these tremendous causes."

Participants may choose from one of two ways to ride and help children and schools across the nation provide healthy, nutritious meals:

Ride at Life Time : Nearly 150 Life Time athletic country clubs across the country will host rides in their premier indoor cycle studios. Riders can choose to ride for one to four hours as this in-person event featuring Life Time's popular AMP, EDG and PWR indoor cycle signature formats.

: Nearly 150 Life Time athletic country clubs across the country will host rides in their premier indoor cycle studios. Riders can choose to ride for one to four hours as this in-person event featuring Life Time's popular AMP, EDG and PWR indoor cycle signature formats. Ride Virtually: Ride at home or wherever you are virtually with livestreamed cycle classes the morning of the event.

There is no registration fee for Ride of a Life Time. Every participant is asked to raise a minimum of $250 for the causes and all proceeds will be equally split among the two charities.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals provide the treatments and cures kids need today from illness and disease so that they can fulfill their potential. Donations are even more crucial now, with 89% of its member hospitals reporting recent staffing shortages due to the impact of the pandemic.

Donations will help kids in local communities like Jorden, who nearly died after contracting a rare, but serious condition associated with COVID-19. Jorden needed to be placed on a ventilator at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in Westchester County, New York. After several treatments and procedures during his 28-day stay at the hospital, Jorden was able to breathe on his own and has recovered.

"Now more than ever, philanthropy is crucial to ensure children's hospitals are supported so that kids continue to receive the best care possible – no matter life's circumstances," said Teri Nestel, President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "We're grateful for partners like Life Time and the Life Time Foundation who share our vision to change kids' health to change the future – for all of us."

The Life Time Foundation works with schools to ensure the nutrition provided through their meals is the best it can be so every child can grow up happy, strong and healthy. For some children, these meals may be the only they receive on a daily basis. The Life Time Foundation partners with 35 school districts, which impacts 3,634 schools and 264 million healthy meals served to 1.7 million students each year.

Registration is open now on the Life Time Digital Membership, or at www.rideofalifetime.life.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 160 Life Time athletic country club destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives.

About Life Time Foundation

As a public charity created by Life Time, the Life Time Foundation is committed to helping children reach their full potential children to reach their full potential by providing access to nourishing meals. The Life Time Foundation partners with schools to eliminate foods containing highly processed and artificial foods in favor of wholesome, real food alternatives. Unlike many other charitable organizations in which a portion of donations is consumed by administrative costs, 100% of every dollar donated to the Life Time Foundation directly supports its mission because all administrative costs are contributed by Life Time, Inc. For more information, visit www.ltfoundation.org.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.