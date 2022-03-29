Cyient launches a Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) Solution for Connected Devices

PR Newswire

HYDERABAD, India, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a leading global technology solutions company, today announced a pre-built solution for managed Firmware over-the-Air (FOTA) updates from its CyientfIQ™ innovation platform. CyientfIQ™ as a platform fosters technology disruptions and enables the development of new IPs and solutions in collaboration with Partners. The FOTA solution is designed to accelerate the development of intelligent and connected products for its customers across the industry.

This solution is built for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in Industrial, Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Medical, and Automotive/Off-highway, to ensure that there is a significant reduction in the cost of after-sales service support, and an avenue for additional revenue through optional new feature upgrades for end-users.

The CyientfIQ™ FOTA solution is designed to provide end-to-end solutions, i.e., device to OTA server, and addresses industry or domain-specific needs in terms of various system architecture, security needs at each layer of the architecture, and legacy device upgrade. While this solution's benefits will have a bearing on almost every sector, the automotive industry will see a considerable impact, with more than 250 million vehicles set to have some OTA capabilities by 2025. It is estimated that the total OEM cost savings from OTA updates to be $18.5 billion in 2020 and reach $60.9 billion by 2025. At that point, more than 250 million vehicles will have some type of OTA capabilities.

With the increasing use of connected and intelligent devices, devices must be updated for new features and technology changes. The CyientfIQ™ FOTA solution addresses firmware update scenarios such as Device to Cloud OTA server, Gateway to Cloud OTA server, and Device To Gateway To Cloud OTA server. The end-to-end FOTA update requires the coordination of complex elements right from device, gateway, and device administration to the cloud OTA server. Cyient will provide a seamless upgrade process that eliminates all risk factors in these steps.

Commenting on the solution, Mr. Rajaneesh Kini, CTO, Cyient, said, "Cyient provides a one-stop solution to implement the FOTA update strategy, right from the device up to the cloud OTA server. As the devices are becoming connected over wireless communication more and more, the Over The Air (OTA) update of firmware has come in handy and, as a boon, addresses all those challenges. This solution is secure, reliable, and resilient to successfully carry out an atomic update and automatic rollback with minimal device interruption."

Cyient has over two decades of experience in offering embedded system, digital, and IoT solutions and services to OEMs, wearables and diagnostic equipment, fleet operators, and asset management firms in Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Agriculture, Medical, Automotive, Off-highway, Rail, Aerospace and Defense industries.

