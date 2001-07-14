Take Charge of Your Education and Your Future: Destinations Career Academy of Georgia Now Enrolling

Enrollment is now open for the 2022-2023 school year at Destinations+Career+Academy+of+Georgia (GADCA), a full-time, online public school program for students in grades 6-8. Authorized by the State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia, GADCA will serve middle school students starting in August, with plans to grow by grade level each year to eventually serve grades 6-12.

GADCA will provide students with a standards-aligned curriculum facilitated by Georgia-certified teachers in a platform built for online teaching and learning, from the safety of their homes or anywhere with an internet connection. Through the school’s Stride Career Prep program, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in career exploration and in-demand fields such as business, health sciences, and IT.

According to labor market data from Burning Glass, more than 450,000 job openings posted in Georgia in the last year require an education level less than a bachelor’s degree – nearly double the number of such opportunities in the year before the pandemic. And with Lending Tree reporting 1.6 million Georgia residents carry more than $65 billion in student loan debt, GADCA is opening at a time when families need learning options that will strengthen students’ career prospects before high school graduation.

“When it comes to public education in Georgia, students need options that will prepare them for personal and professional success,” said Joseph Cortes, GADCA’s Executive Director. “Seeing the lack of adequate career education options for students in Georgia, the Destinations Career Academy of Georgia board is proud to introduce families to an online learning environment that meets their needs today and sets them on a path for a bright future.”

GADCA’s core subjects and career-focused courses will include opportunities for group projects, project-based learning, and one-on-one support from state-based staff in an environment designed for full-time online learning. Students can balance a full academic schedule along with extracurricular pursuits, internships, or other specialized needs. Whether their GADCA high school diploma leads them directly to the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, students will be equipped with the skills they need to get there.

GADCA’s curriculum is provided by Stride%2C+Inc., an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students across the country. Stride has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions that meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

Enrollment for grades 6-8 at Destinations Career Academy of Georgia is now open for the 2022-2023 school year. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fgadca.k12.com.

