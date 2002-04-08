Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Date for Its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ATHENS, Greece, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, announced today that the Company will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in a virtual format only. The Board of Directors (the “Board”) has scheduled the Meeting for May 18, 2022 in virtual format. Shareholders and their proxy representatives will not be able to attend the Meeting physically. The Board has set a record date for the Meeting of March 28, 2022.



Additional information confirming how shareholders may vote before or during the Meeting, as well as the time of the virtual Meeting and how to access it as a shareholder, will be included in the Company’s proxy statement to be separately provided to shareholders. In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting.

About the Company

