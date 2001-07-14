ZoomInfo Expands International Presence With First Physical Office in India

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has expanded its international presence with the opening of its first physical office in India. With its new office in Chennai, ZoomInfo will provide space for its India-based employees to work in a collaborative environment, in the heart of India’s thriving tech scene.

The company has signed a lease to occupy the fifth floor of the Saravana Matrix Towers at the Isprout Business Centre in Chennai’s Seevaram Village. The location is easily accessible to employees around the coastal city via bus and vehicle, with on-site parking for automobiles and bicycles. The office features access to amenities such as a cafeteria, showers, and around-the-clock security.

“Chennai is home to some of the top tech talent in the world and the timing is right for us to establish a foothold in India,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “This opportunity promotes ZoomInfo’s culture of in-person collaboration, which encourages personal and career growth, powers team-driven innovation, and builds community.”

“Having a common space where our growing team can work together is key to our success here in Chennai,” said Deepa Vembu, Senior Director of Customer Experience, who joined ZoomInfo in 2021, has nearly doubled the Chennai team over the last six months and will oversee the office and its staff. “Our growing presence in India will allow our organization to scale efficiently and attract the best talent in the heart of India’s competitive tech region.”

ZoomInfo is actively hiring for a variety of roles in Chennai. Please visit the ZoomInfo+Careers+page for open opportunities.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005212/en/