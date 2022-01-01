JAKKS Pacific and Disguise Revealing New Collectibles and Costumes at Wondercon

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) leading toy manufacturer and Disguise Inc., world leaders in costume design and manufacturing, today announced their panel at Wondercon in Anaheim, CA to take place on Friday, April 1 from 5-6 PM in Room 213 CD.

Get answers to all your burning questions on upcoming toy and collectible releases for Nintendo, Sonic the Hedgehog, APEX Legends and much more! JAKKS Pacific will be giving an exclusive preview of all new figures and collectibles coming out this spring along with a few surprises that are sure to thrill the crowd.

And get ready for a sneak peek at all new costumes coming to retail this fall from Disguise! From inflatables to adaptive options, there are of plenty of innovative styles to choose from. Stick around for the Q&A with members of the development team and trivia prizes.

“JAKKS Pacific is proud to present the latest and greatest iterations from our top selling lines at Wondercon,” said Craig Drobis, SVP of Marketing “Get ready for a few surprises and some unexpected additions we created with fans in mind.”

