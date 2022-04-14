Arista Introduces Edge as a Service with Cognitive Unified Edge Solution

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET, Financial), a leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking, today announced the next phase of Arista’s cognitive campus vision with the introduction of the CUE™ (Cognitive Unified Edge). CUE enables commercial customers to accelerate new services and technology innovations by consolidating multiple security and networking functions into an “edge as a service” cloud-managed solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005408/en/

Arista’s turnkey CUE portfolio for cognitive unified edge enterprises (Photo: Business Wire)

With CUE, commercial customers will benefit from reduced IT network operational complexity and cost by leveraging a unified network management platform. In addition, customers are protected through integrated edge threat management, enforcing a consistent security posture across users, devices, applications, and events, lowering the risk of cyber threats and ransomware.

“WAN Dynamics’ network consulting expertise coupled with Arista’s Cognitive Unified Edge makes our commercial customer networks more agile, reduces operating expense, lessens the time to deployment, prevents outages, and eliminates costly configuration errors,” said Jason Gintert, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Wan Dynamics.

Tailored “As A Service” for Commercial Enterprises

Commercial enterprises have highly constrained IT budgets and staff yet still are confronted with the same challenges larger organizations have–multiple Wi-Fi, LAN and WAN network monitoring and management solutions that don’t interconnect, rapid problem identification, mediation and resolution, and protection from increasing cyber threats. Arista’s CUE is built for commercial enterprise users as an optimal edge as a service solution to this dilemma. CV-CUE provides plug and play management with built-in, zero touch automation, visibility and security. Unlike other disparate offerings, it leverages Arista’s foundational CloudVision elements to deliver consistent customer experience, service activation, security posture and problem resolution. Arista’s CUE portfolio is comprised of new and existing capabilities, including:

CloudVision CUE Management : Full cloud-managed visibility of all edge infrastructure in a single pane of glass view enables administrators to provision, troubleshoot and monitor wireless, wired, WAN and security status, important events, reporting data and push global configurations from a single management console based on Arista’s CloudVision foundation.

: Full cloud-managed visibility of all edge infrastructure in a single pane of glass view enables administrators to provision, troubleshoot and monitor wireless, wired, WAN and security status, important events, reporting data and push global configurations from a single management console based on Arista’s CloudVision foundation. Secure Edge : Threat Management with Q-Series Next Generation Firewall: Proactively stop malware, hacking attempts, phishing schemes, and other threats before reaching users’ devices.

: Threat Management with Q-Series Next Generation Firewall: Proactively stop malware, hacking attempts, phishing schemes, and other threats before reaching users’ devices. Integrated WAN Branch : Connectivity with Q-Series Micro Edge: Provides secure branch WAN (including LTE) connectivity, optimizes existing internet infrastructure, and prioritizes business-critical applications to maximize employee productivity.

: Connectivity with Q-Series Micro Edge: Provides secure branch WAN (including LTE) connectivity, optimizes existing internet infrastructure, and prioritizes business-critical applications to maximize employee productivity. Compact Wired Switch : Optimized in Twelve and 16 port POE flavors with a fanless and 1RU form factor for commercial customers, including branch offices, retail environments, remote or temporary workspaces, and education.

: Optimized in Twelve and 16 port POE flavors with a fanless and 1RU form factor for commercial customers, including branch offices, retail environments, remote or temporary workspaces, and education. Cognitive Wi-Fi Access Points : A range of Wi-Fi 5/6 and 6E indoor and outdoor access points suitable for commercial customers with support for wireless intrusion protection, application quality of experience, and location-based services.

“Arista's CUE brings together everything we need as a solution provider to reach the broader Commercial and SMB markets for more opportunities. At STN, we think about security as the core of all our solutions, and CUE's edge threat management component delivers layered end-to-end protection,” said Sabur Mian, CEO and Co-founder of STN Inc.

Pricing and Availability

Arista CUE will be available from Arista Channel Partners in Q2, 2022, with early availability in April 2022.

To learn more about Arista CUE, register here for our webinar on April 14, 2022.

Read more about this announcement in Arista CEO Jayshree Ullal’s blog here.

About Arista

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data centers, campus, and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.arista.com.

ARISTA, EOS, CloudVision, CUE and AVA are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions worldwide. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the performance, capabilities and cost savings of Arista’s products and services. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including rapid technological and market change, customer requirements and industry standards, as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005408/en/