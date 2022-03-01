Leaders: GameStop, DeepMarkit, ORAGIN Foods, and Sundial Growers; Visionary CEOs Highlight New Trends in Specialty Retail, Blockchain, NFTs, Plant-Based Foods, and Cannabis

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), GameStop Corp. (: GME) Sundial Growers Inc. ( SNDL) and DeepMarkit ( MKTDF) (TSX.V: MKT)



Today’s lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales its “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and expands its portfolio of CPG brands focusing on the the plant-based and organic lifestyle.

Watch ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) (TSX: OG) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/01/oragin-foods-otc-oggff-tsx-og-unleashes-30x-upside-potential/

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - “Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

CEO Matt Lurie is especially excited about the growth potential for OGGFF’s branded CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) business focused on the $30 billion plant-based foods and lifestyle sector. OGGFF is leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong insight and data on what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing a suite of plant-based CPG brands through acquisitions, and internal development with a significant focus on expansion in the US market.

One of OGGFF’s recently launched CPG brands “Future of Cheese” (targeting the $900 billion dairy alternatives market) is already gaining significant traction. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers and products are selling out on shelves weekly. OGGFF is now expanding its product portfolio to 8-10 SKU’s in coming months which will help drive market penetration with international retailers, and restaurants. OGGFF expects significant revenue growth potential as it further develops a diversified suite of synergistic CPG brands through acquisitions in coming months.

March 23 - OGGFF appoints Matthew Merson to the Company’s Advisory Board to support growth and expansion of the Company’s Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") division. Mr. Merson is an industry executive with over 30 years of leadership roles with some of the most recognized food and beverage brands including dairy giant Danone, Coca-Cola, Glaceau, sustainable water brand Boxed Water, leading coconut water brand ZICO, and most recently, plant-based poultry company Simulate, owner of the popular brand NUGGS. Under Mr. Merson’s sales leadership, Simulate has obtained listings in over 10,000 U.S. stores including Walmart, Target, Safeway and Kroger.

GameStop Corp. (: GME) CEO Matt Furlong “Unique Opportunity in Web 3.0 and Digital Asset World”

“...While we are still in the early stages of our transformation, we believe the steps taken over the last several months will be key value drivers for quarters and years down the road. The first year of our transformation was about starting to turn GameStop into a customer-obsessed technology company, one that has wider offerings, more competitive pricing, faster shipping, stronger customer service and an easier shopping experience….We are going to continue taking steps to create new offerings and make targeted bets in blockchain gaming and cryptocurrency. We recognize that our special connectivity with gamers provides us a unique opportunity in the Web 3.0 and digital asset world…we invested in a dedicated blockchain team and new capabilities to drive the development of initiatives such as our NFT marketplace, which we expect to launch by the end of the second quarter; we see significant long-term potential in the more than $40 billion market for NFTs.In keeping with our focus on the customer, we are going to continue taking steps to create new offerings and make targeted bets in blockchain gaming and cryptocurrency…We know the investments and sacrifices made in fiscal year 2021 will take time to yield tangible value, but we are completely comfortable with that. If GameStop is going to once again become a market leader in gaming and also realize new revenue opportunities across emerging communities, we needed to lay a lasting foundation rather than taking shortcuts. That is what we did over the past year as we started to transform into a technology company…”

GameStop Corp. (: GME) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/29/gamestop-corp--gme-q4-2021-earnings-highlights/

DeepMarkit ( MKTDF) (TSX.V: MKT) CEO Ranjeet Sundher: “Monetizing Carbon Credits on the Blockchain is Nearly a Trillion Dollar Opportunity”

DeepMarkit ( MKTDF) (TSX.V: MKT), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors conference, is monetizing the nearly trillion dollar market for carbon credits onto the blockchain, with its Mint Carbon .io platform. The global traded market value of carbon dioxide permits grew by 164% to a record $851 billion in 2021, according to analysts at Refinitiv. This is viewed by institutional investors and hedge funds as the next major asset class. The carbon offset market is expected to surge ten-fold this decade as more enterprises pursue having ‘net-zero’ carbon emissions.

Via its MintCarbon .io platform, DeepMarkit ( MKTDF) is capitalizing on this trend by helping carbon credit holders monetize their credits by minting them into tradeable NFTs on the blockchain, for liquid sale in the global market on 24/7 basis. MKTDF expects to officially launch MintCarbon.io in April and commence the onboarding of clients at around the same time. With two LOIs already signed, the company is optimistic that it will be able to mint a minimum of 5 million carbon credits in the second quarter of 2022. MKTDF generates revenues by charging a 10% minting fee to carbon credit holders, and also captures a perpetual royalty stream of up to 5% every time each NFTs is sold in the secondary market. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, MKTDF CEO Ranjeet Sundher shared the key milestones to watch for in the coming weeks as new clients start joining the MintCarbon.io platform and as the first NFTs are minted. Sundher says that MKTDF’s early-mover advantage in the rapidly expanding carbon credit NFT space, combined with its significant pipeline of clients and projects, creates the potential for significant revenue growth and valuation upside in coming months.

Watch DeepMarkit ( MKTDF) (TSX.V: MKT) (FRA: DEP) Next Super Stock video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/16/deepmarkit-otc-mktdf-monetizing-trillion-dollar-carbon-credits-on-blockchain/

March 23 - MKTDF Signes letter of intent with Top Energy USA to form a carbon offset arrangement pursuant to which Top Energy will introduce and onboard carbon credit projects onto the blockchain through MintCarbon.io. By way of the arrangement, DeepMarkit expects to benefit from extensive and diverse exposure to numerous alternative electricity-based carbon projects. Based in the United States, Top Energy is a company focused on eco-friendly energy solutions in Mexico and Spain. Top Energy has specialized in clean energy technology in Spain since 2003 and expanded into Mexico in 2013. Top Energy has installed more than 41.8 megawatts ("MW") of clean energy across 23 states of the Mexican Republic representing more than 100 institutional clients.

Sundial Growers Inc. ( SNDL) CEO Zach George: “Sundial’s Business Transformation Now Yielding Powerful Results”

“...We're pleased to announce Sundial's first ever quarter with positive results for both Adjusted EBITDA and net earnings. These results reflect the initial impact of the business transformation, led by Sundial's team over the last 10 months, as we focused on the continued improvement of our cultivation practices, and the accretive edition of the SpiritLeaf retail network. Despite the sustained challenges facing Canadian industry participants, our financial position has never been stronger...The acquisition of Inner Spirit Holdings, which we referred to as SpiritLeaf, has expanded the Company's cannabis operations to include a retail component. The October announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Alcanna is another important step in the development of our integrated business model. We believe that we have hit a point of maximum retrenchment in our cultivation and production activities during the Third Quarter. Our relentless focus on improvement in our cultivation activities, including the refinement of our processes, as well as numerous cost reduction initiatives has resulted in exciting improvements in product quality, potency, cost structure, and gross margin. Since the beginning of the year, we have seen our results and potency yield in terpene improved month after month, hitting all-time best results for cultivation in the Third Quarter….Through our two-pillared strategy, we're looking to build a consistently profitable and scalable business, delivering free cash flow within the 2022 calendar year….”

Sundial Growers ( SNDL) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2021/11/16/sundial-growers-inc-sndl-q3-2021-earnings-highlights/

