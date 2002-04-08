Aveta.Life Collaborates with ADM Tronics for Regulatory Development

Innovative women's health technology being developed by Aveta Life to be supported by ADM Tronics



Northvale, NJ, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB - ADMT) announced that Aveta.Life Inc, www.aveta.life a startup company with a mission to improve women’s health by developing an innovative platform for hormonal diagnostic testing, will receive regulatory development guidance and oversight provided by ADMT.

Aveta.Life is in development of the Hormonometer™, a rapid diagnostic kit and personalized digital health platform incorporating innovative sensor technology within an AI-guided framework. Aveta.Life’s system will allow hormonal monitoring at home and personalized care.

Andre’ DiMino, CEO of ADMT, with over four decades of experience in medical device development and regulatory compliance, has agreed to join the Aveta.Life Advisory Board. “I am excited to be assisting the great team at Aveta.Life in bringing this game-changing technology forward,” DiMino commented. “The potential benefits of this technology to women’s health is extremely significant and far-reaching.”

The collaboration between Aveta.Life and ADMT will ensure that the development path for the Hormonometer™ system will meet regulatory requirements for US FDA, CE certifications for the European Union and other regulatory specifications.

Henry Grage, CTO of Aveta.Life, stated, “We have assembled a great team with a proven history of new technology development and commercialization, including leading scientists, physicians, data engineers and collaboration with academic and established technology companies, to bring our new technology platform forward. We are pleased to now include Mr. DiMino and ADM Tronics through this collaboration.”

At a recent meeting convened at ADM Tronics’ FDA-Registered facility in Northvale, NJ, Aveta.Life launched the regulatory pathway requirements for development activities being undertaken by Aveta.Life researchers and scientists. www.aveta.life.

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its medical device development, regulatory and manufacturing services at www.admtronics.com.

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company’s headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered medical device and manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as rapid 3-D prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at the Company’s website - admtronics.com.

