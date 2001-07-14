NetAbstraction and Jacobs Expand Alliance to Offer Advanced Cyber Solutions to Commercial Clients

NetAbstraction, the Zero Trust network privacy and security company, today announced they have expanded their alliance with Jacobs ( NYSE:J, Financial) beyond the Federal government sector to offer NetAbstraction’s ransomware protection technology to commercial customers, beginning with the global higher education community.

“Educational institutions are a favorite target for cyber adversaries, especially their research organizations for cyber espionage reasons,” said Caesar Nieves, Senior Vice President of Cyber & Intelligence for Jacobs. “We are working with NetAbstraction to bring the same advanced threat intelligence and cyber resilience capabilities we currently offer to government customers to academic institutions around the world.”

“Academic institutions are at the forefront of cyber security research and need to perform their work in isolated environments that mitigate the risk of exposing systems directly to the public Internet,” said Gordon Lawson, CEO of NetAbstraction. “Through our expanded alliance with Jacobs, we will provide NetAbstraction solutions that significantly reduce the attack surface for academic researchers, and secure critical data and resources in the cloud using next generation ransomware protection technology.”

NetAbstraction provides technology that anonymizes an organization’s cloud and on-premises resources including data and applications in order to protect digital infrastructures from malware and other cyber threats by making them invisible to attackers.

Under terms of the strategic alliance, Jacobs will serve as a channel partner offering NetAbstraction NetAccess and NetEclave to a global network of academic institutions.

NetAbstraction NetAccess provides complete isolation from email and web borne threats by compartmentalizing all web activity to a one-time use, disposal virtual machine in the cloud. This cloud-based service is agentless, transparent to users and requires no installation of software on end user systems.

NetAbstraction NetEnclave enables customers to privately and securely store critical data and host applications in the cloud while enforcing Zero Trust access policies. NetEnclave instances are isolated from the public Internet and are only accessible via NetAbstraction’s Zero Trust network. NetEnclave is cloud agnostic and can be implemented on any service provider platform as well as in traditional datacenters.

Availability

NetAbstraction NetAccess and NetEnclave are available immediately from Jacobs on a worldwide basis.

About NetAbstraction

NetAbstraction enables organizations to protect the privacy and security of identities and systems by intelligently selecting and obscuring global network pathways on the Internet. Our next generation zero trust technology with roots in the Intelligence Community is used by Fortune 500 organizations globally to ensure their cyber operations remain secure, anonymous, and non-attributable. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fnetabstraction.com%2F, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

