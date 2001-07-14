Qumu and LiveU Team Up to Expand Enterprise Live Video Capabilities

Qumu+Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, and LiveU, a leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, today announced a reseller agreement that will better enable their respective enterprise customers to produce, deliver, store and distribute broadcast-quality video, including live video from corporate events. Under the terms of the agreement, Qumu will become an authorized reseller of the full LiveU portfolio, with a particular emphasis on LiveU’s higher end offerings for enterprise applications, facilitating new video-based business opportunities.

The agreement expands Qumu’s ability to support enterprise customers wanting to produce and stream live events reliably and securely over the public internet. LiveU customers who engage Qumu will gain access to the storage, content management, distribution and analytics capabilities of Qumu’s Video Engagement platform.

“Remote work has driven a dramatic increase in demand from our corporate customers for the ability to stream live, broadcast-quality video to geographically dispersed employees, customers, dealers and other business partners,” said Rose Bentley, Chief Operating Officer, Qumu. “LiveU excels at delivering live HD/4K video, anytime, anywhere, over the public internet on ultra-low latency contribution encoders. We have already successfully collaborated with LiveU on high stakes live events for a major automaker and one of the country’s largest healthcare companies and look forward to deepening this already productive partnership.”

LiveU pioneered IP bonding, a mobile and affordable technology that allows video to be live streamed from anywhere with a cellular signal or internet connection, enabling live transmission for newsgathering, remote production, and enhanced business communications. LiveU Reliable Transport (LRT™), developed by LiveU over the past decade, is used extensively for contribution, backhaul and distribution over the public internet and is now optimized for 5G networks, as well.

“LiveU has built mission-critical live video solutions for the top-tier news and sports markets, and now we’re bringing this technology to the enterprise space,” said Mike Savello, VP of Sales, LiveU Americas. “As we’ve seen during the pandemic, it is vital for enterprise customers to uphold business continuity. Live video affords opportunities to communicate internally/externally, promote the brand, conduct QA, and engage with employees in real-time – from any location. We continue to enhance the LiveU platform with new capabilities to make it fit the needs of the corporate environment and look forward to ongoing collaborations with Qumu.”

LiveU recently added Air Control, a “virtual green room” solution that meets the growing needs of corporate customers who need to orchestrate live events involving multiple on-air presenters in multiple locations using different devices. “Air Control can help our enterprise customers use their existing teams and technical infrastructure to produce flawless live events,” Bentley said.

LiveU can also equip corporate communications, marketing communications, and in-house video production teams with the technology to remotely control mobile, one-touch production resources to streamline quick turn live broadcasts from a C-suite office, for example. “With our equipment in a Remote Production workflow, there is no need for a full on-site production crew,” said George Klippel, LiveU's Director of Channel Sales, North America. “Simply, send a camera person with a LiveU unit to the office, assembly line or other corporate environment, turn on the LiveU unit and transmit live content back to the production studio or control room in another location. We make it easy and affordable to develop internal and external content for corporate entities.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Qumu as a LiveU reseller,” Klippel added. “The combination of Qumu’s engagement and analytics tools with our capabilities to deliver broadcast-quality video securely, reliably, and cost-effectively is a compelling package for any organization that needs to deliver a high impact message at scale.”

See the LiveU and Qumu collaboration live at NAB in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 23 or online at www.facebook.com%2FLiveU.fans. The case study presentation features Qumu’s deployment of the joint technology solution for a national pharmaceutical retailer customer. For more info, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fget.liveu.tv%2Fnab-2022%2F.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Backed by an experienced team of software and video experts, Qumu’s software enables globally distributed organizations to drive employee, customer and partner engagement, modernizing business by providing more efficient and effective ways to communicate and collaborate.

About LiveU

LiveU is shaping the future of live video, powering video production workflows and cloud services for news, sports, and other verticals. Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers the highest quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our broad portfolio ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and next-gen cloud-based IP management, distribution, and broadcast orchestration cloud solutions. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media. LiveU is a recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award for its LU800 unit and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005190/en/