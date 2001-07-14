Barclays Appoints Graham Warner as Americas Head of International Corporate Banking

Barclays today announces the appointment of Graham Warner as Americas Head of International Corporate Banking. Graham will report to Phil Bowkley, Head of International Corporate Banking, and will be based in New York.

“Growing our Corporate Banking franchise in the Americas is a key priority as we drive further growth in our Corporate and Investment Bank,” said Phil Bowkley. “Barclays is on a multi-year journey to invest in our Americas International Corporate Banking offering with expanded capabilities for our corporate and institutional clients. We are pleased to announce Graham’s appointment to build on this investment.”

In his new role, Graham will lead the strategy and execution for the International Corporate Banking business in the Americas. The business provides a range of treasury solutions, transaction banking and lending services to large corporate, financial services and institutional clients to help them manage risk, transact and trade, and finance growth.

“We are excited to have Graham join the CIB team in the Americas. His appointment clearly demonstrates our commitment to grow our International Corporate Banking business in the region,” said John Miller, Global Co-Head of Investment Banking.

Graham will join Barclays in June after 13 years at Deutsche Bank where he was Americas Head of Cash Management, leading teams that provide cash management, correspondent banking and agency securities lending solutions to corporate and financial institution clients. Prior to Deutsche Bank, Graham spent eight years at Citigroup in a variety of roles within transaction services, commercial banking and private wealth divisions based in the United States and Hong Kong.

Graham holds an MBA from MIT and a BS and MS in Information Management from Syracuse University.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.barclays.com. Barclays offers investment banking products and services in the US through Barclays Capital Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005878/en/