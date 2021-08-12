Bird Global, Inc. ( NYSE:BRDS, Financial), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced the company received approval to double its shared e-scooter fleet size in New York City. Bird today also announced it will scale its e-mobility service in Washington, D.C. by more than 20%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005298/en/

Bird Secures Green Light to Expand Service in New York City and Washington, D.C. (Photo: Business Wire)

The expansion announcement comes as daily average ridership of Bird e-scooters in New York City increased by nearly 70% in March compared to February and as NYC DOT plans to move+into Phase II of its e-scooter pilot. Phase II will double the program’s footprint in the Bronx to serve an increased number of residents and visitors.

“This administration is committed to reducing our dependency on automobiles and more equitably delivering services across the five boroughs,” said Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “Our e-scooter pilot in the Bronx has been a remarkable success and we’re excited to bring it to even more residents in need of alternate forms of transportation.”

“Ridership in the Bronx has been incredible, demonstrating the very real and complementary benefits that micro-electric transportation can bring both to residents and established transit services in New York City,” said Renaud Fages, Chief Mobility Officer at Bird. “We commend the NYC DOT for expanding the availability of e-scooters into more neighborhoods, and we look forward to continuing our work with them to ensure the program has a positive impact on all New Yorkers.”

Bird also announced it secured approval to scale its e-scooter fleet in Washington, D.C., by more than 20% to provide residents and visitors with an eco-friendly personal transportation option. With the price of gas in D.C. recently reaching an all-time+high, Bird has seen daily average ridership in Washington, D.C., increase nearly 48% in March compared to February.

As gas prices soar, commuters are increasingly returning to the office and taking related trips – many of which can be served by cleaner transportation alternatives. At the same time, easing COVID restrictions are allowing for more business and leisure trips. Spring travel is in full+effect, with many opting to visit tourist destinations in New York City and the nation’s capital.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 400 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at+www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005298/en/