L3Harris and Shield Capital Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Defense, Commercial Technology Solutions

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX, Financial) and venture capital firm Shield Capital formed a strategic partnership to foster emerging defense and commercial technologies that address customers’ growing requirements for innovative, agile solutions that can be rapidly fielded.

The agreement provides L3Harris access to disruptive innovators for technology transfer, teaming arrangements, direct investments or potential acquisitions and partnered contracts. Working with Shield Capital is part of the company’s strategy to leverage third-party capabilities and make calculated investments to address customers’ most urgent and difficult national security challenges.

“This is in direct response to our customer demands: rapidly deliver game-changing technology that can adapt to stay ahead of global threats,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Vice Chair and CEO, L3Harris. “Through internal and partnered efforts, we are assessing and pursuing the most meaningful solutions that will impact across domains and deliver compounding effects.”

Kubasik also noted Shield Capital’s National Security Board has unique experience working in the national security space, and their insights will offer significant impact.

“Successfully delivering technology that will offer urgent operational advantages now – and deter enemy aggression in years to come - means you have to work with people who understand evolving threats,” Kubasik said. “The Shield Capital team is steeped in knowledge in these complex matters.”

The partnership further expands L3Harris’ position as a trusted disruptor; a non-traditional prime at the nexus of agile, rapid solution development and proven delivery for complex government programs. In partnership with Shield, L3Harris will quickly identify, fund and then guide technology development and solutions that will solve urgent national security needs.

For Shield Capital, the partnership will accelerate innovation by funneling advanced technology through proven testing, procurement, and delivery processes. It will enable Shield Capital portfolio companies to more quickly develop and deploy new technologies in its core cyber security, artificial intelligence, space sensing and autonomy markets.

“Enabling the U.S. and partner nations to deter conflict requires a convergence of commercial and national security technologies,” said Raj M. Shah, Managing Partner of Shield Capital. “L3Harris is uniquely designed to accomplish this without the typical bureaucracy that inhibits innovation and, ultimately, superiority capabilities. Our collaboration will help us to collectively create new, high-value opportunities and quickly get them into the hands of customers.”

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea, and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Shield Capital is a Silicon Valley headquartered venture capital firm that supports innovators building solutions for commercial and government customers to secure our future. Shield Capital invests in frontier technologies including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, autonomy, and space. At SHIELD, the mission matters. Shieldcap.com.

