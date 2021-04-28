Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vertiv Holdings Co. ("Vertiv" or "the Company") (NYSE: VRT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Vertiv securities between April 28, 2021 and February 23, 2022, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vrt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) that, as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vrt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Vertiv you have until May 23, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-vertiv-holdings-co-vrt-shareholders-of-class-action-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301511397.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC