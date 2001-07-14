Blue Bird Receives Largest Single Order of Electric School Buses in Its History

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, has received the single largest order of electric school buses from a school district in its history. Modesto City Schools in California purchased 30 zero-emission school buses. The order enables the school district to rapidly convert nearly 50% of its diesel-powered bus fleet to clean energy. Thereby, Modesto City Schools will considerably reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions while improving community health.

Modesto City Schools in California ordered 30 Blue Bird All American Type D electric school buses to convert nearly half of its diesel-powered fleet to zero-emission vehicles. The school district anticipates saving more than $250,000 a year in fuel costs alone. (Photo: Business Wire)

Modesto City Schools will benefit from significant cost saving opportunities by reducing or eliminating the fuel and maintenance costs tied to traditional diesel-powered vehicles. Select Blue Bird customers reported fuel costs of up to 49 cents per mile for their diesel buses, compared to an average 14 cents per mile in energy costs for electric buses. Modesto City Schools anticipates saving more than $250,000 a year in fuel costs alone by converting nearly half of its diesel-powered fleet to electric vehicles.

“The price of diesel fuel continues to skyrocket. Our Sustainability projects are designed to address climate change, reduce air pollution, and lead the next generation of students in learning about a Sustainable lifestyle with renewable energy, carbon reduction, and clean mobility options,” said Tim Zearley, Associate Superintendent of Business Services, Modesto City Schools. “I’m proud that Modesto City Schools is leading the way in Public Education Sustainability Initiatives in Stanislaus County.”

“Blue Bird is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of low- and zero-emission school buses in North America,” said Matthew Stevenson, president and CEO, Blue Bird Corporation. “We are pleased to help Modesto City Schools turn its vision of clean and sustainable school bus transportation into reality. Soon, nearly 30,000 school children in California’s Central Valley will enjoy emission-free transportation and cleaner communities.”

Modesto City Schools purchased Blue+Bird+All+American+Type+D+electric+school+buses. The district anticipates delivery of the zero-emission vehicles in the fourth quarter 2022. Blue Bird electric buses can carry a maximum of 84 passengers for up to 120 miles on a single charge. They take between three and eight hours to fully recharge depending on the charging infrastructure.

Blue Bird’s electric school buses were partially funded by California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). The California Air Resources Board (CARB) launched the program in 2009. HVIP is administered by CALSTART, a national clean transportation nonprofit consortium.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com. For Blue Bird's line of emission-free electric buses, visit www.bluebirdelectricbus.com.

