Holloway Wealth Management Will Join ARS Wealth Advisors, Expanding ARS' Presence in the Florida Wealth Management Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Holloway Wealth Management, LLC ("Holloway"), a registered investment advisor based in Gainesville, FL, will join Focus partner firm ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC ("ARS Wealth"), located in St Petersburg, FL. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2005 by Sam Holloway, Holloway is a fee-based firm that offers comprehensive wealth and investment management services to high net worth professionals, business owners, retirees and their families, primarily in the Gainesville area. Holloway also provides financial planning and portfolio management services to physicians and professors associated with the University of Florida.

"Our mission has always been to give clients peace of mind and help them achieve success in their financial lives," said Sam Holloway, President of Holloway. "We believe the best outcomes occur when advice is given through a comprehensive and integrated approach." "Partnering with ARS Wealth will expand and support the wealth management services we can offer, while also giving us access to excellent resources and a full range of support functions," added Carrie Holloway, CCO and Senior Advisor of Holloway. "Joining forces with ARS Wealth will deepen our ability to serve our clients and refine our services for the best possible client experience," noted Jon Visscher, Partner and Senior Advisor of Holloway.

"We are excited to have Holloway join the ARS family," said Tony Anderson, CEO of ARS Wealth. "Holloway has been a well-respected provider of wealth management services to the Gainesville community and beyond for almost two decades. We are thrilled to have them join our team, building on our collective strengths and shared philosophy of financial planning and portfolio management. The addition of Holloway will provide us with significant opportunities to serve more clients as we continue to strengthen our presence across Florida."

"We are very pleased that the Holloway team will be joining ARS Wealth," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This transaction is ARS' first merger since joining Focus in July 2021 and will provide them with an excellent opportunity to broaden their presence in the attractive Gainesville wealth market. This transaction is another example of how our scale and deep M&A expertise benefit our partner firms as they broaden their capabilities and accelerate the growth of their businesses."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC is a Florida-based, fee-only firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. With origins dating back to 1997, ARS Wealth provides investment management, financial planning, tax preparation and planning, trust and estate planning, and insurance review and consultation services to clients nationwide. For more information about ARS Wealth Advisors, please visit http://www.arswealth.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

