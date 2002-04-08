The Victory Bank Promotes Shelly Stockmal to Senior Vice President

LIMERICK, Pa., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bank is proud to announce the promotion of Shelly Stockmal to Senior Vice President.



Stockmal has over 30 years in the banking industry with 21 years in consumer and commercial lending and nine years in Human Resources. She has been an essential part of Victory Bank’s team from the very beginning, joining the Bank in 2008 and moving to the Bank’s leadership team in 2013. “Through those years, Shelly demonstrated her commitment to our clients, employees, and the community. She has consistently and admirably represented Victory Bank in every facet of her responsibilities. Shelly recently managed the challenges of keeping the Bank open and keeping our clients and team members safe from COVID. She has worked long hours, made countless decisions, large and small, and adapted to changing conditions in doing her various jobs,” stated Joseph W. Major, Bank Leader and CEO of The Victory Bank.

In January 2020, Stockmal completed the SHRM-SCP (Society for Human Resource Management – Senior Certified Professional) Certification and completed the Certified Professional Certification in July of 2019. Stockmal’s many duties include managing retail banking delivery, leading all HR functions, including hiring and training, serving as a critical community liaison, and analyzing a broad list of performance metrics.

She also serves as Treasurer to the Board of the Greater Pottstown Society for Human Resources Management (“GPSHRM”), which holds monthly meetings focused on educating local professionals involved in Human Resources. GPSHRM recently won the prestigious EXCEL Platinum Award for its accomplishments in 2020. She also serves as Vice-Chair of the Board of the Bankers Health Care Consortium of PA, which provides unique health care funding for banks and affiliate members.

Stockmal has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to her community, including over fifteen years of service as a Girl Scout Leader. She was honored as the Volunteer of the year in 2016 by the Manatawny Service Unit.

The Victory Bank is a locally owned and operated commercial bank headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The Bank was founded to optimize the financial lives of businesses, professionals, government/public entities, and consumers. For more information, call 610-948-9000 or visit VictoryBank.com. Member FDIC.

