Soil Alteration Mapping Expands Southern Alteration Zone at Wayka

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Lucky Minerals Inc.(TSX-V:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)( FRA:LKY, Financial) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received Terraspec analysis results for the soil samples from its ongoing work at the Wayka high sulfidation epithermal gold discovery at its 100% owned Fortuna Property ("Fortuna") in southern Ecuador.

A total of 1,027 soil samples were taken along a 50 x 50 metre grid at Wayka. The total grid area covered approximately 2.43 km2.

Alteration at surface now identified over a kilometric scale

Soil samples were submitted for Terraspec analysis. This work was done in order to complement the information from the alteration mapping of rock chip samples. It is important to note that outcrop availability is relatively low over the area.

The added information from the soil alteration mapping now confirms that the scale of the system at surface is approximately 2.4 km by 1.4 km at surface along a northeast trend. If we include the areas where only rock chip sampling was done, the scale expands to 3.2 km by 1.8 km which is also along a northeast trend.

Surface alteration mapping - Wayka

François Perron, CEO of Lucky Minerals comments, "Wayka's alteration footprint at surface continues to expand and confirms the significant potential of the project. Our team of geologists is integrating all this information with the balance of the data that it has been gathering over the recent months. There are still a few pieces of information to integrate, and we expect target definition to be ready in the coming week or two. While the target areas are being defined by the geology team, work on logistics and socialization continues in order to start the drilling program."

Wayka - Next Steps

Work including drill hole targeting continues in preparation for the upcoming first 3,000 m phase of drilling.

Targeting will be informed by the following:

Soils (just completed); Alteration mapping of Wayka project area (just completed); Geophysics (just completed, finalizing inversions); Trenches (ongoing); Structural analysis of Wayka area (field work completed awaiting final report); Prospecting on anomalous areas.

Preparation work for mobilization of drilling equipment is underway.

QA/QC Protocols

All exploration work is completed following QA/QC protocols and include the insertion of a coarse blank, a standard and duplicate sample on every batch of 25 samples.

A total of 191 soil samples were submitted to ALS Chemex Labs in Quito for preparation work, and the analytical work was completed at their lab facility in Lima, Peru. ALS Chemex is an ISO certified and accredited laboratory. A total of 836 soil samples were submitted to Bureau Veritas Labs in Quito for preparation work, and the analytical work was completed at their lab facility in Lima, Peru. Bureau Veritas is an ISO certified and accredited laboratory.

Further analytical results will be released as they are received.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Francois Perron"

Chief Executive Officer

About Lucky

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Property.

The Company's Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve contiguous, 550 km2 (55,000 Hectares, or 136,000 Acres) exploration concessions. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Lucky has strict rules in place for all workers arriving to and from field sites. All personnel are tested upon arriving and leaving and are tested every two weeks. All personnel are following COVID protocols with permanent disinfection procedures in place and are following correspondent social distancing while being isolated from the surrounding communities.

Qualified Person

Victor Jaramillo, M.Sc.A., P.Geo., Lucky's Exploration Manager and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for supervising the exploration program at the Fortuna Project for Lucky Minerals and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

