Live Current Media Announces Additional Convertible Debenture Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Live Current Media, Inc. ("Live Current" or the "Company") (OTCQB:LIVC) announces that it has closed an additional tranche of convertible debenture financing (the "Debenture") pursuant to which the Company has received $886,000 and issued a Debenture with a face value of $956,880. This brings the total financing completed by the Company via convertible debt in the past quarter to $3,386,000. The proceeds will be put towards development and marketing of the Kast video streaming platform as per the recently announced merger agreement with Evasyst.

"This represents a very important milestone in the development of Live Current Media's business as this financing completes our capital needs for the immediate future and fulfills our obligations in order to complete our merger agreement with Evasyst and the Kast video streaming platform scheduled to close before the 30th of April," said Live Current CEO David Jeffs.

Terms of the Debenture

The Debenture carries interest of 4% per annum and a term of 24 months. At the option of the holder, the Debenture is convertible into common shares of the Company at $0.34 per share at any time up until maturity and the Company has the right to repay the Debenture at any time until maturity. The Debenture includes a 5-year, three quarter warrant with a $0.60 exercise price.

About Kast

Kast is an online watch party platform for friends to watch videos, play games, and be together. The platform empowers individuals to live-share synchronized video, engage within the community, and build relationships with like-minded people. The Kast team consists of passionate individuals who hail from diverse backgrounds across the globe, coming from exciting and fast-paced industries such as esports, video streaming, entertainment, and video games.

About Live Current Media Inc.

Live Current ("LIVC") is a digital technology company involved in the entertainment industry. Currently developing two projects, SPRT MTRX (App Store and Play Store: SPRT MTRX) and Trivia Matrix (App Store and Play Store: Trivia Matrix), LIVC is positioned to take advantage of the exciting and rapidly growing digital sports and gaming sectors.

