BrightRock Gold Corp Announces Strategic Location as Arizona Welcomes Two Industry Leaders in Battery Production

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Brightrock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) the purchaser of 100% interest in the Midnight Owl Mine is delighted to announce its strategic location. Approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona, our past producing lithium property sits dormant. This positioning was nearly perfect as Arizona welcomes both KOREPOWER and LG Energy Solutions a mere one hour from our mining property.

KOREPOWER located in Buckeye, Arizona approximately 45 miles from our mine continues the construction of their KOREPlex facility. This will be the first US owned lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility and it's right in our backyard.

"The KOREPlex facility will be a sizable one million square feet in size, capable of producing up to 12 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery cell production to suffice the clean energy needs of the US. KOREPlex will be able to power around 3.2 million households annually, with KORE Power planning to start the facility's construction by the end of the year, with KOREPlex estimated to commence production in early 2023."

https://www.innovationnewsnetwork.com/koreplex-the-first-us-owned-lithium-ion-battery-manufacturing-facility/13741/

In addition, LG Energy Solutions (373220.KS) (LGES), a supplier for electric car makers Tesla and Lucid, said on Thursday their plans for a 1.4 billion dollar investment in Queen Creek, Arizona approximately 70 miles from our mine. Their plans include the first-ever cylindrical-type battery manufacturing plant in North America :

"Construction on the plant is expected to begin in the second quarter, the South Korean company announced, and mass production will begin in the second half of 2024. Batteries produced at the plant will be supplied to electric vehicle manufacturers. The facility will have the production capacity of 11 gigawatt hours."

https://www.abc15.com/news/business/lg-confirms-queen-creek-facility-will-be-battery-plant-for-electric-vehicle-industry

Mr. Mac Shahsavar, President of the Company is quoted in saying, "This is an exciting moment for us, a confirmation that our new corporate vision and direction for Brightrock Gold Corp. is gleaming with potential. Two industry giants in battery production within a short driving distance of our lithium target. Our doors will be open for both companies as we progress the revival of the historic Midnight Owl Mine."

