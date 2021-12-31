Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Nam Tai Property Inc, FirstCash Holdings Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Ally Financial Inc

- New Purchases: NTP, NGL, MTRX, BILI, RRX, AMN, STEM, FLR, DNMR, ET, XV6, SGH, FTI, TEN, EBS, BARK, NXST, YSG, VIPS, JD, ALB, CDXS, LKQ, NBEV, VTNR, NC, DORM, PJT, VCRA, NOAH, SHOO, SANW, CDEV, RUSHA, GIL, FTCI, ACTG, GSAT, SPWH, ZBRA, LSF, GTX, FISV, AME, PNTG, ALR, FSLR, WPRT, PH, CVU, UCTT, RGS, LU, AAN, RERE, MTRN, ATKR, ONVO, FLDM, TUEM, SDPI, ZVO, SY, AQMS, OUST, RMO, LODE,
- Added Positions: FCFS, EDU, ENVA, ATSG, WFRD, AVYA, PFMT, DBD, CR, JLL, SKX, GPN, NMRK, PRGS, KRE, CHK, ENS, WPM, PAGP, EVC, CBRE, HMLP, GXO, BAH, LNG, TECK, SEM, HOLI, SSNC, SF, VTWO,
- Reduced Positions: ALLY, PRG, OCN, CRMT, AVTR, WTW, GNRC, ROST, LGIH, ADBE, SPOK, KMX, EHC, BOKF, HAYW, TDY, NET, AXP, CRL, IGM,
- Sold Out: MDY, TBT, LAUR, GDP, SNEX, AGCO, USNA, IPG, EVA, PPG, CAL, ZIM, CHKP, IBB, CSTM, XLI, CONN, GMED, CAR, UEPS, CLS, IQV, OMF, HII, QCOM, INOV, GLW, CARR, SFE, AOS, COE, RYB,
- Performant Financial Corp (PFMT) - 13,983,045 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
- Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR) - 1,010,091 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 8,223,804 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.56%
- Civeo Corp (CVEO) - 787,481 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio.
- FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) - 141,078 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 329.10%
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Nam Tai Property Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $6.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 1,037,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in NGL Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $1.79 and $2.82, with an estimated average price of $2.23. The stock is now traded at around $2.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 3,779,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Matrix Service Co (MTRX)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Matrix Service Co. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $9.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 626,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $156.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19. The stock is now traded at around $105.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 25,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in FirstCash Holdings Inc by 329.10%. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $76.42. The stock is now traded at around $71.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 141,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 79.56%. The purchase prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $1.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 8,223,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enova International Inc (ENVA)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Enova International Inc by 134.96%. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 224,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc by 126.10%. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 279,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Weatherford International PLC (WFRD)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Weatherford International PLC by 288.10%. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 174,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 130.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.74. The stock is now traded at around $13.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 317,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.Sold Out: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.34.Sold Out: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Laureate Education Inc. The sale prices were between $9.62 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.98.Sold Out: Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.17.Sold Out: StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in StoneX Group Inc. The sale prices were between $56.18 and $72.01, with an estimated average price of $66.31.Sold Out: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33.Reduced: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 93.37%. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in PROG Holdings Inc by 72.3%. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $29.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 28,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Ocwen Financial Corp by 72.4%. The sale prices were between $27.76 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $33.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 35,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in America's Car-Mart Inc by 67.15%. The sale prices were between $97.48 and $127.97, with an estimated average price of $112.46. The stock is now traded at around $87.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 10,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Avantor Inc by 85.45%. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $34.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 54.09%. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $320.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 3,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.
