Muhlenkamp & Co Inc Buys EQT Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Royal Gold Inc, Sells Cameco Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Rush Enterprises Inc

New Purchases: EQT, PKW,

EQT, PKW, Added Positions: FNV, RGLD,

FNV, RGLD, Reduced Positions: CCJ, GLD, RUSHA, MCHP, AVGO, LYLT,

Wexford, PA, based Investment company Muhlenkamp & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys EQT Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Royal Gold Inc, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, sells Cameco Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Rush Enterprises Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ronald Muhlenkamp

WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 130,199 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% McKesson Corp (MCK) - 65,500 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,675 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 21,852 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.33% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 167,222 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.91%

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 444,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.25 and $97.68, with an estimated average price of $94.53. The stock is now traded at around $92.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 67.07%. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $156.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 34,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc added to a holding in Royal Gold Inc by 69.75%. The purchase prices were between $92.27 and $107.67, with an estimated average price of $100.97. The stock is now traded at around $140.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 41,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Cameco Corp by 57.18%. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $27.540100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc still held 160,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 62.07%. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $178.740700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.63%. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc still held 15,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Rush Enterprises Inc by 24.67%. The sale prices were between $46.62 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57. The stock is now traded at around $52.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc still held 239,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.