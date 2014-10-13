4 Stocks With Low Price-to-Median-Price-Sales Values

When looking for bargains, investors may want to consider the following companies because their price-to-median-price-sales values are low compared to the average of the S&P 500 (which stands at around 1.66 as of the time of writing).

This approach is based on the idea the stock's valuation will revert to its historical 10-year average in terms of the price-sales ratio. It requires investors to divide the current share price by the trailing 12-month revenue per share multiplied by the 10-year median price-sales ratio.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued optimistic recommendation ratings for these stocks, meaning they expect higher share prices in the months ahead.

Ford Motor

The first stock investors may want to consider is Ford Motor Co. ( F, Financial), the U.S. auto manufacturing giant.

Currently, Ford’s price-to-median-price-sales value is about 1.59, which ranks lower than 83% of the 653 companies that operate in the vehicles and parts industry.

The company's revenue per share for the trailing 12 months ended in December 2021 was $33.79. Ford has a 10-year median price-sales ratio of 0.33. Thus, the median price-sales value was $11.16 in early trading on March 29.

Shares were at $17.64 in early trading on March 29 for a market capitalization of $70.88 billion and a 52-week range of $11.14 to $25.87.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

Wall Street issued a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $21.23 per share for the stock.

American Airlines

The second stock investors may want to consider is American Airlines Group Inc. ( AAL, Financial), a Fort Worth, Texas-based passenger and cargo air transportation company.

Currently, American Airlines' price-to-median-price-sales value is about 0.91, which ranks higher than 72% of the 511 companies that operate in the transportation industry.

The revenue per share for the trailing 12 months ended Dec. 31 was $44.67. American Airlines has a 10-year median price-sales ratio of 0.44. Thus, its median price-sales value was $19.89 in early trading on March 29.

The stock was around $18.07 per share in early trading on March 29 for a market capitalization of $11.78 billion and a 52-week range of $12.4401 to $26.04.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

Wall Street issued a median recommendation rating of hold for the stock with an average target price of $17.81 per share.

Petrobras

The third stock investors may want to consider is Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras ( PBR, Financial), a Brazil-based integrated oil and gas operator.

Currently, Petrobras’ price-to-median-price-sales value is about 1.19, which ranks lower than 64% of the 519 companies that operate in the oil and gas industry.

The revenue per share for the trailing 12 months ended in December was $12.87. Petrobras has a 10-year median price-sales ratio of 0.94. Thus, its median price-sales value was $12.12 in early trading on March 29.

The stock traded around $14.35 per share on March 29 for a market capitalization of $92.20 billion and a 52-week range of $7.91 to $15.12.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

Wall Street gave the stock a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of about $15.75 per share.

Exxon Mobil

The fourth stock investors may want to consider is Exxon Mobil Corp. ( XOM, Financial), an Irving, Texas-based producer of crude oil and natural gas.

Currently, Exxon Mobil's price-to-median-price-sales value is about 1.15, which ranks lower than 65% of the 519 companies that operate in the oil and gas industry.

The revenue per share for the trailing 12 months ended in December was $64.726. Exxon Mobil has a 10-year median price-sales ratio of 1.08. Thus, its median price-sales value was $70.24 in early trading on March 29.

Shares were trading around $81.02 on March 29 for a market capitalization of $344.02 billion and a 52-week range of $52.10 to $91.51.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength and profitability.

Wall Street issued a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of about $91.12 per share for the stock.