DigitalOcean Is Set to Surge Once More

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. ( DOCN, Financial) is a cloud infrastructure provider situated in New York. There's been much noise surrounding the company due to its highly advanced yet affordable offerings. As such, the stock is set for a tremendous medium-term bull run.

Blistering growth

The cloud infrastructure provider posted stunning fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results in February.

For the quarter, revenue grew 37% year over year to $119.7 million. The net loss of 11 cents per share narrowed from the prior-year quarter.

For full fiscal 2021, it posted adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share on $428.6 million in revenue, which increased 35% from last year.

DigitalOcean's average revenue per unit has increased by 29% over the past year, of which much was driven by a 24% improvement in customers paying more than $50 for its offerings.

The customer breakdown between individual and corporate remains at a 40-60 split, and the considerable corporate exposure adds much stability to DigitalOcean's top-line revenue.

DigitalOcean in the current market

It's critical to know what makes growth stocks tick because they tend to hold negative kurtosis, meaning their upticks and drawdowns are more severe than most stocks.

The Fama-French five-factor model suggests DigitalOcean's stock is likely to outperform the market by 311% during periods where small-cap stocks are rallying.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market whenever gross domestic product growth is above the threshold of 2% to 3%. Since it is forecasted that global GDP will expand by 4.4% this year, DigitalOcean appears to be well placed.

Stock repurchase program

DigitalOcean recently announced a $300 million share repurchase program to offset the recent magnitude of insider selling. The company's insider sales have reportedly primarily been due to exercised stock options and grants. Investors must understand these options and grants often hold exercise prices, so it doesn't necessarily mean that business insiders are cashing out of the company's stock due to a bearish outlook.

The stock will likely get a boost from this as it will increase its intrinsic value by approximately $2.80 per share when calculated on an asset-based valuation approach.

The bottom line

DigitalOcean is a volatile stock, but it will likely outperform the broader market substantially throughout the rest of 2022. In addition, the company's decision to repurchase stock adds to the narrative that this is an asset that will produce good residual value.