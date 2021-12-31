Listed Funds Trust Buys Kindred Group PLC, Sportradar Group AG, Kambi Group PLC, Sells Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc, Kindred Group PLC, Rush Street Interactive Inc

- New Purchases: 0RDS, SRAD, NGMS, GAMB,
- Added Positions: KAMBI, EVO, CTM, GAN, PENN, FDJ, DKNG, TAH, BALY, OPAP, GENI, FLTR, ENT, MGM, BYD,
- Reduced Positions: RSI, PTEC, 888, BETCO, BRAG, ANGL, SGMS, PBH, BET, GIG, BBT, LEO, ASPIRE, BETS B, GMR, XLM, CHDN, 9672, ACX, IGT,
- Sold Out: GNOG, KIND SDB, SKLZ, SCOUT,
For the details of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roundhill+sports+betting+%26+igaming+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF
- Kindred Group PLC (0RDS) - 1,472,831 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Kambi Group PLC (KAMBI) - 598,552 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.81%
- Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR) - 95,183 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48%
- Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) - 908,074 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.93%
- Entain PLC (ENT) - 642,384 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
Listed Funds Trust initiated holding in Kindred Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $98.12 and $128.75, with an estimated average price of $110.23. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 1,472,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)
Listed Funds Trust initiated holding in Sportradar Group AG. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 544,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NeoGames SA (NGMS)
Listed Funds Trust initiated holding in NeoGames SA. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 228,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB)
Listed Funds Trust initiated holding in Gambling.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 210,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kambi Group PLC (KAMBI)
Listed Funds Trust added to a holding in Kambi Group PLC by 93.81%. The purchase prices were between $186 and $269, with an estimated average price of $228.9. The stock is now traded at around $213.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 598,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Evolution AB (EVO)
Listed Funds Trust added to a holding in Evolution AB by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $878.2 and $1553.8, with an estimated average price of $1277.22. The stock is now traded at around $1000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 86,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GAN Ltd (GAN)
Listed Funds Trust added to a holding in GAN Ltd by 38.55%. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 893,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Catena Media PLC (CTM)
Listed Funds Trust added to a holding in Catena Media PLC by 44.27%. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $55.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,272,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: La Francaise Des Jeux SA (FDJ)
Listed Funds Trust added to a holding in La Francaise Des Jeux SA by 33.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $45.77, with an estimated average price of $41.99. The stock is now traded at around $36.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 162,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ballys Corp (BALY)
Listed Funds Trust added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 163,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (GNOG)
Listed Funds Trust sold out a holding in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $14.02.Sold Out: Kindred Group PLC (KIND SDB)
Listed Funds Trust sold out a holding in Kindred Group PLC. The sale prices were between $98.26 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $110.43.Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)
Listed Funds Trust sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $7.19 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $9.6.Sold Out: Scout Gaming Group AB (SCOUT)
Listed Funds Trust sold out a holding in Scout Gaming Group AB. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $20.39.Reduced: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)
Listed Funds Trust reduced to a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc by 31.93%. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. Listed Funds Trust still held 908,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Playtech PLC (PTEC)
Listed Funds Trust reduced to a holding in Playtech PLC by 62.9%. The sale prices were between $4.16 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.96%. Listed Funds Trust still held 715,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: 888 Holdings PLC (888)
Listed Funds Trust reduced to a holding in 888 Holdings PLC by 53.82%. The sale prices were between $2.84 and $4.21, with an estimated average price of $3.5. The stock is now traded at around $1.889000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.61%. Listed Funds Trust still held 935,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Better Collective AS (BETCO)
Listed Funds Trust reduced to a holding in Better Collective AS by 67.36%. The sale prices were between $158.8 and $222.5, with an estimated average price of $185.6. The stock is now traded at around $169.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Listed Funds Trust still held 120,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Bragg Gaming Group Inc (BRAG)
Listed Funds Trust reduced to a holding in Bragg Gaming Group Inc by 61.3%. The sale prices were between $6.42 and $13.21, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Listed Funds Trust still held 262,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Angler Gaming PLC (ANGL)
Listed Funds Trust reduced to a holding in Angler Gaming PLC by 75.11%. The sale prices were between $7.7 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $10.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Listed Funds Trust still held 826,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.
