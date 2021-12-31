Listed Funds Trust Buys Kindred Group PLC, Sportradar Group AG, Kambi Group PLC, Sells Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc, Kindred Group PLC, Rush Street Interactive Inc

Investment company Listed Funds Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Kindred Group PLC, Sportradar Group AG, Kambi Group PLC, NeoGames SA, Evolution AB, sells Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc, Kindred Group PLC, Rush Street Interactive Inc, Playtech PLC, 888 Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Listed Funds Trust. As of 2021Q4, Listed Funds Trust owns 40 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roundhill+sports+betting+%26+igaming+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Kindred Group PLC (0RDS) - 1,472,831 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Kambi Group PLC (KAMBI) - 598,552 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.81% Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR) - 95,183 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48% Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) - 908,074 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.93% Entain PLC (ENT) - 642,384 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%

Listed Funds Trust initiated holding in Kindred Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $98.12 and $128.75, with an estimated average price of $110.23. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 1,472,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Listed Funds Trust initiated holding in Sportradar Group AG. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 544,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Listed Funds Trust initiated holding in NeoGames SA. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 228,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Listed Funds Trust initiated holding in Gambling.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 210,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Listed Funds Trust added to a holding in Kambi Group PLC by 93.81%. The purchase prices were between $186 and $269, with an estimated average price of $228.9. The stock is now traded at around $213.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 598,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Listed Funds Trust added to a holding in Evolution AB by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $878.2 and $1553.8, with an estimated average price of $1277.22. The stock is now traded at around $1000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 86,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Listed Funds Trust added to a holding in GAN Ltd by 38.55%. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 893,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Listed Funds Trust added to a holding in Catena Media PLC by 44.27%. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $55.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,272,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Listed Funds Trust added to a holding in La Francaise Des Jeux SA by 33.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $45.77, with an estimated average price of $41.99. The stock is now traded at around $36.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 162,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Listed Funds Trust added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 163,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Listed Funds Trust sold out a holding in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $14.02.

Listed Funds Trust sold out a holding in Kindred Group PLC. The sale prices were between $98.26 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $110.43.

Listed Funds Trust sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $7.19 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $9.6.

Listed Funds Trust sold out a holding in Scout Gaming Group AB. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $20.39.

Listed Funds Trust reduced to a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc by 31.93%. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. Listed Funds Trust still held 908,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Listed Funds Trust reduced to a holding in Playtech PLC by 62.9%. The sale prices were between $4.16 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.96%. Listed Funds Trust still held 715,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Listed Funds Trust reduced to a holding in 888 Holdings PLC by 53.82%. The sale prices were between $2.84 and $4.21, with an estimated average price of $3.5. The stock is now traded at around $1.889000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.61%. Listed Funds Trust still held 935,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Listed Funds Trust reduced to a holding in Better Collective AS by 67.36%. The sale prices were between $158.8 and $222.5, with an estimated average price of $185.6. The stock is now traded at around $169.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Listed Funds Trust still held 120,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Listed Funds Trust reduced to a holding in Bragg Gaming Group Inc by 61.3%. The sale prices were between $6.42 and $13.21, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Listed Funds Trust still held 262,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Listed Funds Trust reduced to a holding in Angler Gaming PLC by 75.11%. The sale prices were between $7.7 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $10.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Listed Funds Trust still held 826,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.