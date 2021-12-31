TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Buys Samsara Inc, , UiPath Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc

New Purchases: IOT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Samsara Inc, , UiPath Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF. As of 2021Q4, TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF owns 23 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 10,545 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21% Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 15,191 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 8,661 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.18% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 10,713 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20% (XLNX) - 8,811 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.43%

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 40,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF added to a holding in by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 8,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 43.25%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 19,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF added to a holding in SentinelOne Inc by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $40.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 25,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF added to a holding in Elastic NV by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $93.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $65.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 24,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.