Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF Buys Roivant Sciences, WeWork Inc, Embark Technology Inc, Sells Paya Holdings Inc, WM Technology Inc, Porch Group Inc

6 minutes ago
Investment company Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Roivant Sciences, WeWork Inc, Embark Technology Inc, Mirion Technologies Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, sells Paya Holdings Inc, WM Technology Inc, Porch Group Inc, Nikola Corp, Hims & Hers Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF. As of 2021Q4, Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF owns 100 stocks with a total value of $13 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF
  1. Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) - 22,212 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Cyxtera Technologies Inc (CYXT) - 17,345 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.24%
  3. MP Materials Corp (MP) - 4,619 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.33%
  4. Alight Inc (ALIT) - 17,856 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.61%
  5. Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) - 11,936 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.57%
New Purchase: Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV)

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF initiated holding in Roivant Sciences Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $4.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 22,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: WeWork Inc (WE)

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF initiated holding in WeWork Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 20,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Embark Technology Inc (EMBK)

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF initiated holding in Embark Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $6.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 20,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 16,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 23,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND)

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 19,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF added to a holding in Paysafe Ltd by 60.98%. The purchase prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 47,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF added to a holding in Genius Sports Ltd by 46.66%. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF sold out a holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.04 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $8.04.

Sold Out: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF sold out a holding in WM Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $9.64.

Sold Out: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.59 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $19.31.

Sold Out: Nikola Corp (NKLA)

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $9.25 and $15.44, with an estimated average price of $11.12.

Sold Out: Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF sold out a holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The sale prices were between $5.5 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $7.22.

Sold Out: Nerdy Inc (NRDY)

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF sold out a holding in Nerdy Inc. The sale prices were between $4.49 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $7.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF.

