Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF Buys Roivant Sciences, WeWork Inc, Embark Technology Inc, Sells Paya Holdings Inc, WM Technology Inc, Porch Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roivant Sciences, WeWork Inc, Embark Technology Inc, Mirion Technologies Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, sells Paya Holdings Inc, WM Technology Inc, Porch Group Inc, Nikola Corp, Hims & Hers Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF. As of 2021Q4, Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF owns 100 stocks with a total value of $13 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morgan+creek+-+exos+spac+originated+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) - 22,212 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Cyxtera Technologies Inc (CYXT) - 17,345 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.24% MP Materials Corp (MP) - 4,619 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.33% Alight Inc (ALIT) - 17,856 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.61% Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) - 11,936 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.57%

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF initiated holding in Roivant Sciences Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $4.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 22,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF initiated holding in WeWork Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 20,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF initiated holding in Embark Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $6.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 20,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 16,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 23,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 19,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF added to a holding in Paysafe Ltd by 60.98%. The purchase prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 47,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF added to a holding in Genius Sports Ltd by 46.66%. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF sold out a holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.04 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $8.04.

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF sold out a holding in WM Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $9.64.

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.59 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $19.31.

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $9.25 and $15.44, with an estimated average price of $11.12.

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF sold out a holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The sale prices were between $5.5 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $7.22.

Morgan Creek - Exos SPAC Originated ETF sold out a holding in Nerdy Inc. The sale prices were between $4.49 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $7.05.