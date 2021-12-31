Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF Buys B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, Sells Liberty Formula One Group, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Liberty Braves Group

Investment company Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (Current Portfolio) buys B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, sells Liberty Formula One Group, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Liberty Braves Group, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF. As of 2021Q4, Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF owns 38 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF. Also check out:
1. Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF keeps buying
- New Purchases: BRPM,
- Reduced Positions: FWONK, MSGS, BATRK, EDR, EDR, MANU, WWE, TSPOR, PUCKU, 7936, SPTKU, RACE, AKIC, 02309, GOLF, ELY, MSGE, JUVE, ASR, BVB, UAA, PUM, NKE, SBGI, 8022, RBAC, GSRAY, 081660, SLAM, ADS, BCE, 02020, BJKAS, RCI.B, SSL, FENER, OLG, AJAX,
For the details of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roundhill+pro+sports%2C+media+%26+apparel+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 5,282 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.68%
- Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (BVB) - 58,326 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.27%
- Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) - 10,236 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.16%
- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) - 1,645 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.22%
- Manchester United PLC (MANU) - 19,650 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.29%
Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 8,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.
