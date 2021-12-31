Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF Buys B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, Sells Liberty Formula One Group, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Liberty Braves Group

New Purchases: BRPM,

BRPM, Reduced Positions: FWONK, MSGS, BATRK, EDR, EDR, MANU, WWE, TSPOR, PUCKU, 7936, SPTKU, RACE, AKIC, 02309, GOLF, ELY, MSGE, JUVE, ASR, BVB, UAA, PUM, NKE, SBGI, 8022, RBAC, GSRAY, 081660, SLAM, ADS, BCE, 02020, BJKAS, RCI.B, SSL, FENER, OLG, AJAX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, sells Liberty Formula One Group, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Liberty Braves Group, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF. As of 2021Q4, Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF owns 38 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 5,282 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.68% Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (BVB) - 58,326 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.27% Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) - 10,236 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.16% Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) - 1,645 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.22% Manchester United PLC (MANU) - 19,650 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.29%

Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 8,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.