Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA), and Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desktop Metal, Inc. (: DM)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against Desktop Metal alleging that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that there were deficiencies in EnvisionTEC’s manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures; (ii) that the foregoing deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC’s products; and (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. ( MARA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against Marathon Digital alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Beowulf Joint Venture, as it related to the Hardin Facility, implicated potential regulatory violations, including U.S. securities law violations; (ii) as a result, the Beowulf Joint Venture subjected Marathon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( RETA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Reata Pharmaceuticals alleging that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the FDA had raised concerns regarding the validity of the clinical study designed to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; (2) that, as a result, there was a material risk that Reata’s NDA would not be approved; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. ( HOOD)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against Robinhood alleging that Robinhood’s registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate its IPO contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose that, at the time of the IPO, Robinhood’s revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was actually stagnating growth. In addition, the Complaint alleges that the Company’s “significant investments” in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.

