Metallic Minerals Appoints Scott Petsel as President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Metallic Minerals ( TSXV:MMG, Financial)(OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Petsel as President of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Petsel has been Vice President of Exploration for Metallic Minerals since 2016 and will be supported in this key executive leadership position by Chairman and CEO, Greg Johnson.

Mr. Scott Petsel, MBA, P.Geo., has over 34 years of experience in all facets of mineral exploration with particular focus on large scale precious and base metals systems. In addition to having extensive international experience, he has spent more than 20 years working in the Yukon, Alaska and British Columbia on significant advanced exploration and development stage projects including the Galore copper-gold-silver project (Teck/Newmont), Donlin gold project (NovaGold/Barrick), Upper Kobuk copper-zinc-silver-gold projects (Trilogy/South 32), and the Kensington gold mine (Coeur) amongst others. Mr Petsel received his geology degree from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, near Metallic's La Plata Project, and his MBA at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. His extensive experience in, and knowledge of, the jurisdictions where Metallic Minerals is active represents a great asset to the Company.

Scott Petsel, Metallic Minerals President, stated, "I look forward to this expanded role with Metallic Minerals, engaging with the shareholder base and broader investment community in collaboration with, Greg, and working with our strong technical teams to advance our exceptional portfolio of assets. It's an exciting time in the precious and base metals markets for a dynamic exploration and development company like Metallic Minerals. We expect 2022 to be pivotal year for the Company and we have significant and substantive news to deliver over the ensuing weeks, including the Company's inaugural resource estimate at La Plata and a robust and dynamic field exploration season on all three of the Company's projects."

Metallic Minerals Chairman & CEO, Greg Johnson, stated, "Through his successful career, Scott has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to recognize potential tier one quality deposits, efficiently advancing significant exploration projects through discovery, resource expansion, and subsequent engineering and de-risking to generate shareholder value. Scott is a leader and consensus builder with extensive ESG experience developed through his hands-on engagement with First Nations, Alaska Native Corporations and local communities. As the Company enters this next period of rapid development on multiple projects, I am confident that Scott will contribute significantly to Metallic Minerals in this expanded role going forward."

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth-stage exploration company, focused on high-grade silver, gold and copper projects in underexplored, brownfields mining districts of North America. Our objective is to create shareholder value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to exploration in the Keno Hill silver district, La Plata silver-gold-copper district, and Klondike gold district through new discoveries and advancing resources to development. Metallic Minerals has consolidated the second-largest land position in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, directly adjacent to Alexco Resource Corp's operations, with nearly 300 million ounces of high-grade silver in past production and current M&I resources. In addition, exploration at the recently acquired La Plata silver-gold-copper project in southwestern Colorado is targeting a silver and gold-enriched copper porphyry and adjacent high-grade silver and gold epithermal systems. The Company also continues to add new production royalty leases on its holdings in the Klondike gold district in the Yukon. All three districts have seen significant mineral production and have existing infrastructure, including power and road access. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success on several major precious and base metal deposits, as well as having large-scale development, permitting and project financing expertise.

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration companies, with a portfolio of large, brownfields assets in established mining districts adjacent to some of the industry's highest-grade producers of silver and gold, platinum and palladium, and copper. Member companies include Metallic Minerals in the Yukon's high-grade Keno Hill silver district and La Plata silver-gold-copper district of Colorado, Group Ten Metals in the Stillwater PGM-nickel-copper district of Montana, and Granite Creek Copper in the Yukon's Minto copper district. The founders and team members of the Metallic Group include highly successful explorationists formerly with some of the industry's leading explorer/developers and major producers. With this expertise, the companies are undertaking a systematic approach to exploration using new models and technologies to facilitate discoveries in these proven, but under-explored, mining districts. The Metallic Group is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, and its member companies are listed on the Toronto Venture, US OTC, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Website: mmgsilver.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 604-629-7800

Toll Free: 1-888-570-4420

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Metallic Minerals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/695135/Metallic-Minerals-Appoints-Scott-Petsel-as-President



