Cano Health, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cano Health, Inc. (: CANO) for securities law violations.



On February 28, 2022, Cano Health, Inc., a primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, announced that it will delay the release of Q4 and full year 2021 financials, previously scheduled for today due to the results of a recent internal audit. The audit found certain non-cash adjustments related to revenue recognition that may impact when and how the company accrues revenue related to Medicare Risk Adjustments.

On this news, shares of Cano Health, Inc. fell 8% in premarket trading on February 28, 2022.

Anyone who purchased Cano Health, Inc. stock between May 18, 2020 and February 25, 2022 is eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is May 17, 2022. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is May 17, 2022.

A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

