Farmers Edge Expands Executive Leadership Team

Farmers+Edge Inc. (“Farmers Edge” or the “Company”) (TSX: FDGE), a global leader in digital agriculture, today announced the addition of two new executives: Rob Meijer as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Matt Hesse as Executive Vice President of Global Operations.

“Farmers Edge is advancing digital transformation on the farm, and we’re focused on taking the necessary steps to deliver on our brand promise,” says Wade Barnes, Farmers Edge CEO and founder. “Matt and Rob bring a wealth of knowledge to the Farmers Edge team. They have proven track records for motivating teams, fostering innovative ideas, building customer relations, and in executing plans. We’re excited to see the positive impact they will bring to the business.”

Rob Meijer, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development

Meijer will be responsible for the Company’s corporate development, including strategic partnerships, joint ventures, and global sustainability initiatives to further accelerate its long-term growth. As a seasoned and dynamic executive, he has demonstrated success in delivering results across international markets. Previously, Meijer held high-profile positions as CEO & VP of International Marketing/Business Development for Canada Beef Inc., and Executive Director of Corporate Affairs for Cargill Ltd. Most recently, he held the role of Vice President of Business Development, Marketing, and Sustainability for JBS Foods Canada, the world’s largest protein company.

“I am eager and highly optimistic about this tremendous opportunity with Farmers Edge,” said Rob Meijer. “The confidence of our global food supply starts with farmers and is enhanced through trusted partnerships in the steps towards the consumer. Farmers Edge is a global leader, a partner, and an innovative value creator; I know the future is bright, and I am excited for what we will accomplish together.”

Matt Hesse, Executive Vice President of Global Operations

With 25 years of experience leading teams in retail and precision agriculture, Matt Hesse’s background covers a wealth of competencies, including retail technology, sales strategies, supply chain distribution, forecasting, channel management, and strategic planning. Hesse is deeply connected to the global AgTech industry with extensive experience holding senior leadership roles across top agribusinesses, including Winfield United, AGCO, and Trimble Worldwide/Ag Division. Most recently, he served a four-year tenure as CEO of FieldReveal, a cloud-based precision ag platform. Hesse is located in the United States and will focus on improving global operational systems from the ground level to support scalability and ensure seamless execution for all stakeholders.

“I am thrilled to join Farmers Edge at a time when the ag industry is dramatically evolving with endless new opportunities on the horizon,” says Matt Hesse. “I have been deeply involved in agriculture my entire life and my passion for the industry has been the backbone of my professional career. I believe that the next five years will have significant change in agriculture. Farmers Edge is uniquely positioned to connect the data stream of information across the agricultural ecosystem, while also creating brand new opportunities for farmers to be more sustainable and profitable.”

About Farmers Edge

Farmers+Edge is a global leader in digital agriculture, revolutionizing the industry with a broad portfolio of proprietary technological innovations, spanning hardware, software, and services. Powered by a unique combination of connected field sensors, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and agronomic expertise, the Company’s digital platform turns data into actions and intelligent insights, delivering value to all stakeholders of the agricultural ecosystem. Farmers Edge disruptive technologies accelerate digital adoption on the farm and beyond, protecting our global resources and ensuring sustainable food production for a rapidly growing population. For more information, please visit www.farmersedge.ca and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

