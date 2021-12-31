Hotchkis & Wiley Funds Buys Lloyds Banking Group PLC, Safran SA, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Sells Siemens AG, AIB Group PLC, Gruma SAB de CV

Investment company Hotchkis & Wiley Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Lloyds Banking Group PLC, Safran SA, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Shell PLC, Kosmos Energy, sells Siemens AG, AIB Group PLC, Gruma SAB de CV, Bank of Ireland Group PLC, Landis+Gyr Group AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotchkis & Wiley Funds . As of 2021Q4, Hotchkis & Wiley Funds owns 50 stocks with a total value of $3 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hotchkis and Wiley International Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hotchkis+and+wiley+international+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 5,553 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN) - 10,510 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60% Royal Mail PLC (RMG) - 14,629 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8% ING Groep NV (INGA) - 6,967 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Accor SA (AC) - 2,900 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.54%

Hotchkis & Wiley Funds initiated holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $0.44 and $0.51, with an estimated average price of $0.48. The stock is now traded at around $0.487800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 79,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Funds initiated holding in Safran SA. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $123, with an estimated average price of $110.06. The stock is now traded at around $103.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Funds initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Funds initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Funds added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 82.05%. The purchase prices were between $91.16 and $106.2, with an estimated average price of $97.19. The stock is now traded at around $87.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 7,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Funds added to a holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 128.82%. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 11,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Funds added to a holding in Henkel AG & Co KGaA by 35.62%. The purchase prices were between $65.55 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $70.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Funds added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $1.07 and $1.18, with an estimated average price of $1.12. The stock is now traded at around $1.255800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 39,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Funds added to a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $41.8, with an estimated average price of $35.81. The stock is now traded at around $27.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis & Wiley Funds sold out a holding in Siemens AG. The sale prices were between $135.18 and $155.92, with an estimated average price of $145.85.

Hotchkis & Wiley Funds sold out a holding in AIB Group PLC. The sale prices were between $1.66 and $2.12, with an estimated average price of $1.91.

Hotchkis & Wiley Funds sold out a holding in Gruma SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $218.43 and $262.52, with an estimated average price of $246.42.

Hotchkis & Wiley Funds sold out a holding in Bank of Ireland Group PLC. The sale prices were between $4.74 and $5.29, with an estimated average price of $5.06.

Hotchkis & Wiley Funds sold out a holding in Landis+Gyr Group AG. The sale prices were between $57.4 and $66.7, with an estimated average price of $61.12.

Hotchkis & Wiley Funds sold out a holding in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S. The sale prices were between $118.8 and $145.1, with an estimated average price of $130.