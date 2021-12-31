Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund Buys Nicolet Bankshares Inc, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Expro Group Holdings NV, Sells Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Echo Global Logistics Inc, Sabre Corp

New Purchases: NCBS, BHLB, XPRO, EPAC, HCSG, HVT, CIVI, CIVI, RNST, HTLF, BCO, CVBF, COLB, KIRK, WTM, PRLB, TALO, CDEV, JRVR, APAM, PWP, MANT, MED, KMPR, IOSP, PRA, B, NEU, CCF, MGI, PBH, TLS, NYMT, LOCO, BLFY, LPI, LAKE, VSTO, VRRM, BHR, INDB, TIG, LEVL, MESA, VTNR, LL, NECB, FOSL, SNBR, PDCO, MCBC, DIN, DBI, BSET, HBCP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nicolet Bankshares Inc, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Expro Group Holdings NV, Enerpac Tool Group Corp, Healthcare Services Group Inc, sells Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Echo Global Logistics Inc, Sabre Corp, GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Popular Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund. As of 2021Q4, Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund owns 380 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) - 49,300 shares, 0.48% of the total portfolio. Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 18,600 shares, 0.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.68% Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) - 45,659 shares, 0.46% of the total portfolio. PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 46,098 shares, 0.46% of the total portfolio. Fluor Corp (FLR) - 87,830 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.15%

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund initiated holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.96 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.33. The stock is now traded at around $94.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 24,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund initiated holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 70,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 134,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund initiated holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 101,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund initiated holding in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.53 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 87,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund initiated holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.7 and $35.71, with an estimated average price of $32.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 58,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund added to a holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc by 140.51%. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $17.43. The stock is now traded at around $11.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund added to a holding in Banner Corp by 206.17%. The purchase prices were between $55.95 and $62.83, with an estimated average price of $59.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund added to a holding in Flowserve Corp by 122.70%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $35.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 62,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund added to a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc by 115.17%. The purchase prices were between $33.17 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $35.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 54,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund added to a holding in Trustmark Corp by 108.09%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 59,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund added to a holding in Diebold Nixdorf Inc by 129.55%. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $7.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 190,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $20.82.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.83 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $76 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $81.26.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11.