Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund Buys Nicolet Bankshares Inc, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Expro Group Holdings NV, Sells Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Echo Global Logistics Inc, Sabre Corp

- New Purchases: NCBS, BHLB, XPRO, EPAC, HCSG, HVT, CIVI, CIVI, RNST, HTLF, BCO, CVBF, COLB, KIRK, WTM, PRLB, TALO, CDEV, JRVR, APAM, PWP, MANT, MED, KMPR, IOSP, PRA, B, NEU, CCF, MGI, PBH, TLS, NYMT, LOCO, BLFY, LPI, LAKE, VSTO, VRRM, BHR, INDB, TIG, LEVL, MESA, VTNR, LL, NECB, FOSL, SNBR, PDCO, MCBC, DIN, DBI, BSET, HBCP,
- Added Positions: VNDA, HTH, BANR, FLS, TRMK, DBD, SRG, NMIH, DRQ, KBAL, ALSN, FL, JOUT, HNGR, RMAX, GIII, ENR, BRY, VRA, MOG.A, OCFC, NESR, EAT, CAC, NPK, CLB, ECVT, CMP, FNB, HBNC, IBCP, NTGR, VEC, EBS, HY, BUSE, ODP, NR, PARR, LBRT, RDN, AFI, AAN, ESNT, CASS, HE, WHD, ABG, KALU, SOI, SPNT, SAH, FCN, TUP, SAVE, LGIH, COMM, TARO, TG, HFWA, PEB, BKU, AZZ, FHB, NEX, HLX, AVA, CHX, RCII, CNXN, KELYA, ESGR, CPF, PLPC, PETS, GBX, INT, HTLD, WOR, JACK, SR, CASA, MHO, CMTL, GLDD, TSE, SWX, SCS, PBPB, HOFT, EBIX, LZB, TPC, HIBB, MTRX, ETD, REX, JELD, SMCI, NWLI,
- Reduced Positions: ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, THG, CRC, BXC, WLL, KOS, MPAA, DIOD, MATX, WTFC, PLAB, HMN, XPER, TILE, FUL, RRC, SAFT, PRIM, FBP, AEL, CADE, CADE, FBK, TMHC, WNC, UVSP, STBA, EVR, WIRE, AVD, PGC, OTTR, FRG, OAS, TOWN, PFS, NOG, MTH, FLR, GPI, MTOR, GHL, PEBO, SJI, AGM, NPO, FFBC, CBZ, NGVC, TPH, BDC, RUSHA, AXS, NSIT, BMRC, BRKL, IGT, BHF, EAF, INBK, ONEW, NFBK, PNM, CTBI, ZUMZ, GLT, PACW, WBS, USNA, SCSC, FMBH, MSBI, NUS, GSBC, GHM, GCO, AJX, GWB, MUR, TRST, RYI, CBT, MYRG, CATY, DOOR, MOFG, WTTR, AMAL, FISI, MERC, GRBK, BGS, MLR,
- Sold Out: GT, ECHO, SABR, GCP, BPOP, WCC, KBR, ANAT, HGV, MCB, CNOB, BRSP, SNV, DCOM, BSIG, VMI, CR, MLKN, PAG, BOKF, AYI, CUBI, TSC, VLY, APOG, MD, GPX, BMTC, ULH, SMBC, HEES, BHB, EBSB, EQBK, CBNK, UMPQ, HTBI, BWFG, GPRE, SASR, ESTE, SIC, ECOL,
For the details of Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hotchkis+and+wiley+small+cap+diversified+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund
- AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) - 49,300 shares, 0.48% of the total portfolio.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 18,600 shares, 0.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.68%
- Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) - 45,659 shares, 0.46% of the total portfolio.
- PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 46,098 shares, 0.46% of the total portfolio.
- Fluor Corp (FLR) - 87,830 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.15%
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund initiated holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.96 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.33. The stock is now traded at around $94.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 24,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund initiated holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 70,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Expro Group Holdings NV (XPRO)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 134,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund initiated holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 101,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund initiated holding in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.53 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 87,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund initiated holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.7 and $35.71, with an estimated average price of $32.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 58,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund added to a holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc by 140.51%. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $17.43. The stock is now traded at around $11.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Banner Corp (BANR)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund added to a holding in Banner Corp by 206.17%. The purchase prices were between $55.95 and $62.83, with an estimated average price of $59.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Flowserve Corp (FLS)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund added to a holding in Flowserve Corp by 122.70%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $35.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 62,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund added to a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc by 115.17%. The purchase prices were between $33.17 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $35.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 54,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Trustmark Corp (TRMK)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund added to a holding in Trustmark Corp by 108.09%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 59,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund added to a holding in Diebold Nixdorf Inc by 129.55%. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $7.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 190,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $20.82.Sold Out: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51.Sold Out: GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.83 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61.Sold Out: Popular Inc (BPOP)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $76 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $81.26.Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11.
