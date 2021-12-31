Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund Buys Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Sells Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

New Purchases: ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, CIVI, CIVI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, sells Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund. As of 2021Q4, Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund owns 9 stocks with a total value of $55 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 560,222 shares, 42.13% of the total portfolio. General Electric Co (GE) - 14,346,000 shares, 26.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16% Fluor Corp (FLR) - 5,802 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC) - 161,036 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC) - 161,036 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $35.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 161,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 46,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

