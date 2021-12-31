Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund Buys Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Sells Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

For the details of Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hotchkis+and+wiley+high+yield+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund
- iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 560,222 shares, 42.13% of the total portfolio.
- General Electric Co (GE) - 14,346,000 shares, 26.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16%
- Fluor Corp (FLR) - 5,802 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio.
- Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC) - 161,036 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC) - 161,036 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $35.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 161,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)
Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $35.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 161,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)
Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $35.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 161,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 46,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 46,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund. Also check out:
1. Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs