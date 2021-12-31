Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund Buys Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Sells Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

1 hours ago
Investment company Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, sells Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund. As of 2021Q4, Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund owns 9 stocks with a total value of $55 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund
  1. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 560,222 shares, 42.13% of the total portfolio.
  2. General Electric Co (GE) - 14,346,000 shares, 26.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16%
  3. Fluor Corp (FLR) - 5,802 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio.
  4. Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC) - 161,036 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)

Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $35.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 161,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)

Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 46,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Here is the complete portfolio of Hotchkis and Wiley High Yield Fund.

